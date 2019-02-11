Girls basketball
ICGSA announces academic all state: The Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association announced the Academic All-State Honorable Mention Basketball honorees. Listed are local players and their schools — Boone Grove: Madeline Pfister, Annika Ehrlich; Chesterton: Molly Slatcoff, Marney Sisson, Haley Moore; Crown Point: Paige Sanborn; Kankakee Valley: Sarah Martin, Carley DeKock; Michigan City: Hannah Noveroske.
Boys basketball
Davis honored: 21st Century junior Johnell Davis was one of the players honored as part of this week’s Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Subway Player of the Week program.
The 6-foot-4 Davis averaged 31.0 points and 13.5 rebounds in two wins for 21st Century (14-6).
He opened with 32 points, 15 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in a 73-67 win over West Side. Davis followed with 30 points, 12 rebounds, one assist and one block as the Cougars beat Kouts 73-65.
In two games, Davis was 23 of 39 from the floor, 4 of 14 from 3-point range and 12 of 15 from the line.
Men's college basketball
Freeman-Liberty wins award: Valparaiso University men’s basketball freshman Javon Freeman-Liberty was named the Missouri Valley Conference Newcomer of the Week after averaging 22 points per game, the conference announced Monday.
Freeman opened last week with a game-high 27 points at Illinois State on Feb. 5, going 11 of 13 from the floor, including 4 of 6 from the 3-point line. He added five rebounds, four assists and three steals in the 69-53 win.
Freeman followed with a team-high 17 points against Loyola of Chicago on Sunday and tallied two steals as well in the 56-51 loss.
He has led Valpo in scoring in each of its last four games.
Pro football
Browns give troubled running back Kareem Hunt second chance: The Cleveland Browns believe there's remorse in Kareem Hunt's heart. The NFL hasn't gotten that far.
Following their own investigation, the Browns signed Hunt to a one-year contract Monday, giving the former star Chiefs running back a second chance after a video showed him pushing and kicking a woman.
"I think we're all appalled by it," general manager John Dorsey said at the team's headquarters, hours after the Browns announced the controversial signing. "It is an egregious act. We all understand that. But after doing our research, extensive research, analyzing the situation, we came to the conclusion that I am willing to help a man from a second chance moving forward to be a better person, and that's all you can ask for in society, and that's all I'm trying to do."
Soon after the disturbing video surfaced in December, Kansas City released the 23-year-old Hunt, who was seen in a physical altercation with the woman last February during an argument in the lobby of a Cleveland hotel where he stayed.
Hunt, who sought treatment and counseling, could still be suspended by the league under its personal conduct policy for the incident and two others that surfaced after he was released by the Chiefs.
The league's investigation is ongoing, and until it's completed the Browns won't know if or when he'll be able to play. Hunt has not been charged with a crime.
Kyler Murray chooses NFL over baseball and A's: Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray says he will pursue a career in the NFL over playing baseball for the Oakland Athletics.
Murray was the ninth overall pick in last June's baseball amateur draft, and the outfielder agreed to a minor league contract with Oakland for a $4.66 million signing bonus. He is a football quarterback is eligible for this year's NFL draft, which starts April; 25.
Oakland, which started spring training workouts Monday, had a locker with a No. 73 jersey waiting for him.
Murray tweeted: "Moving forward, I am firmly and fully committing my life and time to becoming an NFL quarterback."
Pro golf
Mickelson finishes off a 5th win at Pebble Beach: With plenty of sunlight and no drama, Phil Mickelson finished off a 7-under 65 to win the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Monday and match the tournament record with his fifth victory.
Mickelson had a three-shot lead over Paul Casey with two holes to play when it was too dark too finish Sunday night because of delays from rain and a hail storm. Casey's only hope was for Mickelson to make a mistake, and there was little chance of that.
Mickelson hit 7-iron to 8 feet on the par-3 17th and played it safe down the par-5 18th, making a 6-foot birdie for a three-shot victory.
Casey birdied the 18th for a 71 to finish alone in second, and he won the pro-am portion of the tournament.
