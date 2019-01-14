Men's college soccer
Mentzingen drafted by Columbus Crew: Rafael Mentzingen, who wrapped up his senior season on the Valparaiso University men's soccer team in the fall, was selected in the fourth round of the 2019 Major League Soccer SuperDraft by the Columbus Crew on Monday.
Mentzingen recently signed a contract with the USL's Lansing Ignite, but this pick allows Columbus to retain his MLS rights.
Mentzingen served as a team captain and garnered All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team and United Soccer Coaches All-Region Second Team honors in each of his two seasons on campus.
He scored 11 goals and accumulated 25 points over two seasons at Valpo.
“I have no doubt that Rafa will use the experience in Lansing under their coaching staff to grow as a professional player, and Columbus will soon reap the rewards in this pick,” Valparaiso head coach Mike Avery said in a statement. “Rafa has MLS potential. He's electric on the field, a class person off the field and will be a fan favorite in both Lansing and Columbus before long.”
Mentzingen, who played his first two college seasons at NAIA Bryan College in Dayton, Tenn., is the third Valparaiso player chosen in the draft in the last six years.
College football
Notre Dame's top rusher Denson takes Charleston Southern job: Notre Dame's all-time leading rusher Autry Denson Jr. has been named Charleston Southern's head football coach.
Denson gained 4,318 yards and scored 43 touchdowns for the Fighting Irish from 1995-98. He spent the past four seasons as Notre Dame's running backs coach and helped the team to a 12-0 regular season and a spot in the College Football Playoff. The Fighting Irish lost to national champion Clemson 30-3 in the Cotton Bowl.
Charleston Southern athletic director Jeff Barber said Monday that Denson stood out as both a coach and a recruiter. Denson takes over for Mark Tucker, who went 11-11 in two seasons with the Buccaneers.
Denson was also an assistant coach at Bethune-Cookman and Miami of Ohio before joining Notre Dame's staff.
Charleston Southern is part of the Big South Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision.
Women's college basketball
Notre Dame solidifies No. 1 ranking in AP women's hoops poll: Notre Dame remained No. 1 in The Associated Press women's college basketball poll after beating then-No. 2 Louisville last week.
The Fighting Irish received 23 first-place votes from the 30-member national media panel on Monday. Louisville fell to fourth, swapping places with Baylor, which received six first-place votes. UConn moved into a tie with the Lady Bears for the No. 2 slot. The Huskies got the final first-place vote. The Irish beat Louisville by 14 points and then routed Wake Forest by 30.
Oregon rounded out the first five teams in the poll.
Stanford, Mississippi State, North Carolina State, Maryland and Oregon State fill out the top 10.
Rutgers and DePaul entered the AP Top 25 at Nos. 20 and 24 while Florida State and California fell out.