U.S. Men's Soccer
Pulisic, McKennie show promise for US in Gold Cup: Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie are offering hope for the future of U.S. men's soccer while contributing plenty to its present. After combining on the lone goal in a 1-0 CONCACAF Gold Cup quarterfinal victory over Curacao, the two midfielders will try to help the defending champion United States beat Jamaica in tonight's semifinal.
Pro basketball
Golden State Warriors sign Glenn Robinson III: Glenn Robinson III, small forward, has agreed to a two-year deal with the Warriors. Robinson spent last season with the Detroit Pistons, his fourth NBA team in his five-year career. The 25-year-old is averaging 4.4 points and 2.1 rebounds per game. Robinson was drafted by the Minnesota Timberwolves in 2014 and was the 40th overall pick.
Pro Women's Basketball
Aces use balanced scoring to beat Sky: A'ja Wilson, Liz Cambage and Kayle McBride all scored 16 points, making for a strong offense as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Chicago Sky 90-82 Tuesday. Trailing 80-78 midway through the fourth quarter, the Aces closed the game on a 12-2 run. Las Vegas shot 77% in the first quarter and led 31-28. The Aces were up 55-54 at the half.
College basketball
Ex-NBA star Chuck Person was broke in NCAA scandal: Lawyers for former Auburn University assistant basketball coach Chuck Person said Tuesday the 13-year NBA veteran was broke and financially desperate when he joined a bribery conspiracy that cheated young athletes by steering them toward bribe-paying advisers and managers. Prosecutors say he accepted $91,500 in bribes to steer top players to a government cooperator posing as a financial adviser. Person is scheduled to be sentenced next Tuesday.
UConn hoops gets probation for NCAA violations under Ollie: UConn's men's basketball program has been placed on probation for two years and former coach Kevin Ollie has been sanctioned individually for violations of NCAA rules during his tenure. The NCAA Committee on Infractions on Tuesday outlined numerous violations, most occurring between 2013 and 2018, and cited Ollie for failing to promote an atmosphere of compliance.
Prep wrestling: Kankakee Valley seeks coach: Kankakee Valley is taking applications for a head wrestling coach to replace Mark Line, who has taken the same job at Ancilla College. Prospective coaches should apply online at http://hrdreams.kv.k12.in.us/rdsonlineapp/default.asp and send a cover letter and resume to Athletic Director John Gray at jgray@kv.k12.in.us. For more information, call Gray at 219-956-3143, extension 2026.