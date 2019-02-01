Women's basketball
Valparaiso picks up Missouri Valley Conference win: Three Valparaiso players scored at least 20 points Friday, leading the Crusaders to a 76-73 Missouri Valley Conference win over Bradley.
Meredith Hamlet led the way with 23 points. Shay Frederick scored 21, and Addison Stoller had 20.
Men's tennis
Valparaiso defeats Green Bay: Chad Kissell, Brian Pecyna and Kweisi Kenyatte each played a part in two wins Friday. leading Valparaiso to a 6-1 win over Green Bay.
Kissell won 6-3, 6-7 (1-7), 6-3 at No. 2 singles. Pecyna won 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (7-2) at No. 3 singles. Kenyatte won 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4 singles. Brandon Ancona and Kanyatte won 6-2 at No 1 doubles, while Kissell and Pecyna won 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
College soccer
VU to co-host Taj Weekes event: Valparaiso will co-host an event with Valpo’s Institute of Leadership and Service in an event featuring Taj Weekes at 7 p.m. on Feb. 6 at the Duesenberg Recital Hall.
The event is part of the Pathways to Purpose Speaker Series with this installment titled “Reggae is a Verb: Living at the Intersection of Artistry and Justice.” Weekes is a Grammy-nominated reggae artist and humanitarian.
The VU program has a longtime relationship with Weekes and his charity, They Often Cry Outreach. TOCO is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the lives of underprivileged, at-risk and orphaned children in the Caribbean through sport, enrichment education and wellness programs.
Pro baseball
Cubs add bullpen help, agree to $750,000 deal with Barnette: The Cubs have added bullpen help, agreeing to a $750,000, one-year contract with right-hander Tony Barnette, a deal containing an option, escalator and bonus opportunities that could raise its value to $4.5 million over two seasons.
Barnette's 2019 salary would increase to $1 million if he has one day on the active roster, and he could earn $500,000 in bonuses this year for days on the active roster: $75,000 each for 100 and 125, and $100,000 for 155. He also could earn $250,000 this season for games: $50,000 each for 40 and 50, and $75,000 apiece for 60 and 70.
The 35-year-old Barnette was 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA over three seasons with Texas. He went 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over 22 appearances for the Rangers last year.
Chicago sent left-hander Ian Clarkin outright to Triple-A Iowa.
Pro basketball
Bulls waive Anthony, make 10-time All-Star a free agent: Carmelo Anthony has been waived by the Bulls, making the 10-time All-Star forward a free agent.
The Bulls acquired Anthony from Houston on Jan. 21 with the intention of trading him prior to the Feb. 7 deadline or letting him go. He averaged 13.4 points in 10 games with the Rockets and has not played since Nov. 8.
Anthony has averaged 24 points in 16 seasons.
Chicago also traded a protected second-round pick in the 2020 draft to Oklahoma City for guard/forward Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and cash on Friday. Luwawu-Cabarrot appeared in 21 games this season, including one start, and averaged 1.7 points and 0.9 rebounds in 5.8 minutes per game.
Pro football
Former Bears assistant Wilson dies: Wade Wilson, the quarterback who led the Minnesota Vikings to an NFC championship game and coached the position with the Dallas Cowboys for more than a decade, died on his 60th birthday Friday.
Wilson died at his home in the Dallas suburb of Coppell. Police said a 911 call was made from Wilson's home, where the caller said Wilson was unresponsive and CPR was in progress. Emergency personnel determined upon arrival that Wilson was dead.
Wilson began his coaching career as the Cowboys quarterback coach from 2000-02, and returned to that role from 2007-17. He coached with the Bears from 2004-06.