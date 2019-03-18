Men's college swimming
Bretl honored once again: For the second straight season, Valparaiso University men’s swimmer Robbie Bretl has been named to the Summit League Academic All-League Team. In fact, it was his third consecutive academic all-league award. Bretl, a senior, also won the honor when the Crusaders were in the Horizon League.
Bretl closed out his college career with a strong performance at this year’s Summit League Swimming and Diving Championships, placing 12th in the mile and contributing to Valparaiso’s record-setting 800-yard freestyle relay team.
In the classroom, Bretl has a 3.81 cumulative grade-point average as a history education major.
To be eligible for the Summit League Academic All-League Team, a student-athlete must have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.30 on a 4.0 scale and must have participated in 50 percent of his team's competitions.
Pro baseball
Union head praises Jays for raising minor league pay by half: Union head Tony Clark lauded the Toronto Blue Jays on Monday for giving minor league players a 50 percent raise, and he hopes other clubs do the same.
Representatives from the players' association visited the Blue Jays spring training camp a day after The Athletic reported the team planned to boost pay for all minor leaguers, some making as little as $1,100 a month during the five-month season. By comparison, the major league minimum is $555,000 per year, and the top players make over $30 million annually.
Minor league salaries are paid by major league teams only during the season, so players do not get compensated during spring training or the offseason. Those who don't receive lucrative signing bonuses often struggle to afford meals, rent and basic equipment like cleats and bats.
Toronto is the first club to announce such a raise.
"I'm glad there has been some dialogue and a decision made in the last week to suggest that guys are going to be compensated differently than they may have been in the past," Clark said. "We'll have to see how other teams either do or don't fall in line behind them."
A lawsuit filed by former minor league players alleging MLB violated minimum wage and overtime requirements was disrupted last year when congress passed the "Save America's Pastime Act," which stripped minor leaguers of the protection of federal minimum wage laws.
MLB has also pushed Arizona lawmakers to exempt minor league players from minimum wage laws there, a move that would affect hundreds of players who are not paid during spring training — despite working as many as 12 hours per day — and make only a few thousand dollars playing in the rookie-level Arizona League.
Clark noted conditions in the minor leagues have not changed much since he played there in the early 1990s. Despite that, the union has accomplished little at the bargaining table on behalf of minor leaguers.
Clark said he considers minor leaguers "a part of the puzzle" for the union, but added there are challenges to that relationship. Minor league players are not part of the major league players' association, nor are they unionized themselves.
Pro football
From high atop Kilimanjaro, Haloti Ngata retires: Haloti Ngata found a unique way to announce his retirement from the NFL: from atop Mount Kilimanjaro.
The 35-year-old Ngata, who played with the Eagles last season following three years with the Lions, was at his best with Baltimore. He made two All-Pro teams and five Pro Bowls with the Ravens in nine seasons after being a first-round draft pick in 2006. He won a Super Bowl with them in February 2013.
The defensive tackle posted his retirement message Monday on Instagram.
"Just a man standing on top of the world with a heart full of gratitude," Ngata wrote. "Thank you Lord for letting me play the game I love for 13 unforgettable years. I'm retiring on top. I might be finished playing football, but I'm holding tight to the friendships, memories and wisdom I've gained along the way. Nobody who ever gave his best regretted it. Walking away with no regrets, just peace in knowing I gave it my all and had a helluva lot of fun doing it."