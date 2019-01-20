Women's college basketball
Crusaders earn first MVC victory: The Valparaiso University women's basketball team won its first Missouri Valley Conference game of the season on Sunday, defeating Evansville 93-49 in Valparaiso.
Led by Grace Hales' 21 points, four Valparaiso players finished in double figures. Meredith Hamlet finished with 17 points, Ella Ellenson scored 16 and Allison Schofield added 13.
The Crusaders (5-12, 1-4) shot 45.8 percent (11 of 24) from behind the 3-point arc and 58.3 percent (35 of 60) from the field.
All 10 healthy players scored for Valparaiso, which enjoyed its most lopsided win against a Division I opponent since Feb. 13, 2010, when it beat Youngstown State 80-28.
For Valparaiso, the win came on the heels of a strong second-half at league-leading Drake on Jan. 13 and following an 86-82 overtime loss to Indiana State on Friday.
"We learned on Friday night that every possession matters," Crusaders coach Mary Evans said in a statement. "Any possession could cost you something at the end of a game. I challenged them to make every possession count and do their best to get stops and scores. They really bought into that tonight, and that’s how good teams win.”
Women's college tennis
Valpo falls: The Valparaiso University women’s tennis team opened the spring portion of its schedule with a 7-0 loss at Toledo on Sunday.
Valparaiso was missing two players with injuries, including its No. 1 singles player, which forced the healthy Crusaders to each move up a spot in the lineup.
Crusaders senior Randi Wind had the closest match of the day, losing 6-4, 4-6, 10-8 to Eileen Carney at No. 3 singles.
Valparaiso (1-1) returns to action at 10 a.m. Saturday against Butler at The Northwest Athletic Club in Michigan City. The match scheduled against IUPUI on Friday has been postponed and will be made up at a later date.
Pro golf
Adam Long wins Desert Classic for first PGA Tour title: Adam Long bounced around golf's backwoods for years, winning only a lone Hooters Tour event. Now, he's headed to the Masters as a PGA Tour winner.
Long won the Desert Classic on Sunday at PGA West in LaQuinta, California, beating Hall of Famer Phil Mickelson and Adam Hadwin by a stroke with a 14-foot birdie putt on the final hole after a 6-iron approach from an awkward stance.
"In some ways it's been a little bit of a roller-coaster, but it's been a steady improvement throughout my career," Long said. "I've played in pretty much most tours around the world that there are and just kind of steadily progressed.
"It kind of can seem like it came out of nowhere, but my game's been trending in the right direction for really the last two years now."
Long closed with a 7-under 65 on the Stadium Course, holing the winning putt after Mickelson's 40-foot birdie try curled left at the end.
"I got a pretty good read off Phil's putt," Long said. "It was one of those putts that you just stand over you just know you're going to make. And you can't control that, but when you have that feeling it's a good one. I'm in pretty disbelief right now. I don't really know what happened."
Mickelson, the leader after each of the first three rounds, shot 69.
"I had a terrible putting day — one of the worst I can recall in a while," Mickelson said. "Started right on the first hole with a little 4-footer uphill and three-putting that green. And I missed a bunch of short ones on the front and some birdie opportunities, but it felt awful with the putter. I hit a lot of good shots today, but just couldn't get the ball to go in the hole."