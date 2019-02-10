Women's college basketball
Valparaiso loses to Northern Iowa: Four members of the Valparaiso University women's basketball team scored in double figures Sunday, but it was not enough as the Crusaders suffered a 64-56 home loss to Northern Iowa.
Meredith Hamlet led the way with 17 points for Valparaiso, while Addison Stoller (11), Grace Hales (11) and Allison Schofield (10) also reached double digits.
Schofield made a 3-pointer with 8:30 left in the third quarter to put the Crusaders (6-17, 2-9) ahead 26-24; however, the Panthers (15-8, 8-3) responded with a 9-0 run and didn't trail the rest of the way.
College softball
Crusaders remain in search of first win: The Middle Tennessee State softball team used a four-run fifth inning to defeat Valparaiso University 4-2 Sunday in the final game for both teams at the Bulldog Kickoff Classic in Starkville, Mississippi.
Valparaiso led 2-0 going into the bottom of the second thanks to an RBI double by freshman Jaina Westphal and an unearned run.
Junior Jenna Edwards took the loss in the circle. She allowed four runs in 4.2 innings of work.
Men's college tennis
PNW loses on the road: Senior Moritz Gisy won his No. 1 singles match, but that was not enough as the Purdue Northwest men's tennis team suffered a 6-1 nonconference loss to Tiffin on Sunday at Lakewood Racquet Club in Lexington, Ohio.
Gisy defeated Tiffin's Santiago de la Rosa Mora 6-2, 6-7 (0-4), 6-3.
Women's college tennis
Shorthanded Crusaders lose: The Valparaiso University women's tennis team, which has just four players due to injuries and illness, suffered a 7-0 loss to Milwaukee on Sunday at Match Point Tennis Club in Griffith.
The Crusaders forfeited the Nos. 5 and 6 singles matches and the No. 3 doubles match.
In singles, Jordan Kopfer won the most games among Valparaiso players. She lost to Milwaukee’s Nikki Milner 7-6 (0), 6-4 at No. 4 singles.
Pro basketball
Department: Possible rabies exposure from bat at Pacers game: Indiana health officials say people who had contact with a bat last week during an Indiana Pacers game have possibly been exposed to rabies.
The Indiana State Department of Health says anyone who may have touched the bat with bare skin when it flew around at the Pacers game Thursday in Indianapolis is urged to contact the department or a health care provider about receiving rabies vaccinations. The game was against the Los Angeles Clippers.
The department says the rabies status of the bat, which is no longer inside Bankers Life Fieldhouse, is unknown.
Health officials say a person is considered potentially exposed to rabies only if direct contact occurs between a bat and the person's bare skin. So far there have been no reports of anyone having direct contact with the bat.
Downhill skiing
Vonn wins bronze medal in the final race of her career: One last comeback complete. One last medal.
Five days after crashing in super-G, Lindsey Vonn bounced back to win the bronze medal in the world championship downhill Sunday in Are, Sweden, in the final race of her career.
"I laid it all on the line. That's all I wanted to do today," Vonn said. "I have to admit I was a little bit nervous, probably the most nervous I've ever been in my life. I wanted to finish strong so badly."
Golf
Mickelson beats everyone but the dark at Pebble: Phil Mickelson put himself on the brink of a fifth victory in the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am by turning a three-shot deficit into a three-shot lead when a wild day of weather kept him from finishing Sunday.
Mickelson will have to return at 8 a.m. Monday to play the last two holes.
About the only thing that didn't go Mickelson's way was the timing. The final round started an hour late because of rain, and then was delayed two more hours when sunshine gave way to a hail storm that covered greens in white.
Mickelson wanted to finish, even in the dark. Paul Casey said he could barely see on the 16th hole.