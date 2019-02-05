Women's golf
VU eighth at the Motor City Cup: Valparaiso placed eighth at the Motor City Cup on Tuesday at Mission Inn Resort in Howey-in-the-Hills, Florida.
VU lost 5-1 to Creighton in the completion of a suspended match and 6-0 to Northern Kentucky in the seventh-place match.
Tiffany Curtis (Crown Point) won 4 and 2 in the match against the Bluejays.
College athletics
IU Northwest receives big gift: Terry and Karen McMahon have donated $100,000 to the Indiana University Northwest athletic department to create an eponymous resource center for student-athletes, the school announced Tuesday.
The gift will be used to renovate existing space to create an area that "will be conducive for academics and tutoring," according to a school statement. The release went on to say that there will also be sport-specific white boards and "technology infrastructure" that will allow for things like game film study.
The Terry and Karen McMahon Resource Center will also be used for press conferences and it will be a place to host recruits when they visit.
The McMahons will be recognized at 7 p.m. Friday at IU Northwest before the start of the men's basketball game.
College basketball
Both IUN teams ranked: The Indiana University Northwest men’s and women’s basketball teams both remained ranked in the NAIA Division II coaches poll, which was released Tuesday.
The IU Northwest women (20-6) fell two spots to No. 23 and are currently in second place in the A.I.I. conference standings. The IU Northwest men (18-6) remained at No. 23 for the second consecutive week and are in first place in the A.I.I. standings.
Pro tennis
Kvitova testifies at trial of suspect in knife attack: Australian Open finalist Petra Kvitova testified in the Czech Republic on Tuesday at the trial of the man who allegedly knifed her in her home.
After the December 2016 attack in her home in Prostejov, Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.
Her testimony was requested by a lawyer for the suspect, the 33-year-old Radim Zondra.
Kvitova didn't enter the trial courtroom in a regional court in the city of Brno, but testified by live video feed from a separate room to avoid facing the suspect.
In her testimony that was recorded by Czech public television, Kvitova offered some graphic details of the attack.
At one point, Kvitova said, she found herself lying on the floor: "I was screaming, of course, there was blood all over the place."
Zondra pleaded not guilty. He faces up to 12 years in prison if convicted. It's not clear when the verdict might be issued. He's currently serving a prison term for a different crime.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Kvitova didn't talk to media on Tuesday but said through her spokesman she was happy it was all behind her.
Pro football
Boston fetes Super Bowl winners: With cheers of "We want seven!" and "Next year, right here!" hundreds of thousands of jubilant fans jammed downtown Boston on Tuesday for a parade celebrating the New England Patriots' sixth Super Bowl title.
A party atmosphere enveloped the city on the unseasonably mild day. Red, white and blue confetti rained down and music blared as fans packed along sidewalks hoping to catch a glimpse of quarterback Tom Brady, coach Bill Belichick and the rest of the beloved team.
It's a familiar feeling in Boston. The city's teams have now won twelve championships since 2001. Just four months ago, the city feted the Red Sox for their World Series victory over another Los Angeles team, the Dodgers.
Fresh from Sunday's 13-3 victory over the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl title match held in Atlanta, team members and their families took a 2-mile (3-kilometer) swing through the city aboard Boston's iconic World War II-era amphibious "duck boats."
Brady held his pigtailed daughter, Vivian, as they waved and grinned at the crowd. Other players, Belichick and team owner Robert Kraft took turns holding aloft the Lombardi Trophy.