Pro basketball
Bulls say Wendell Carter Jr. to have surgery on abdominal muscle: The 6-foot-10 Carter has a procedure scheduled Tuesday in Philadelphia. The Bulls said the team expects him to be ready for training camp. The center showed promise last season after he was drafted with the No. 7 overall pick. Carter averaged 10.3 points and 7 rebounds in 44 games before a season-ending left thumb injury.
Pro baseball
All-Star Tommy La Stella put on injured list for Angels: The ex-Cub La Stella is expected to miss two months with a broken bone in his lower right leg. He fouled a 97 mph fastball off his leg just below the knee Tuesday against the Texas Rangers. La Stella was less than a week away from playing in his first career All-Star game.
Pro football
Record-setting Kentucky quarterback Jared Lorenzen, 38, dies: The left-handed quarterback Lorenzen set multiple Kentucky passing and offensive records before backing up Eli Manning on the New York Giants' Super Bowl-winning team in 2007. A release from the University of Kentucky said Lorenzen's family announced his death Wednesday, but did not specify a cause. He was elected to the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2015.
Minor league baseball
RailCats schedule doubleheader: The Gary RailCats announced they will play a doubleheader at home against the Chicago Dogs on July 20. The opener, scheduled for 4 p.m., will be the completion of a game suspended because of fog on June 6 in the third inning with Gary up 4-3. The nightcap will start 30 minutes after the first game ends. On Tuesday, the RailCats beat the Texas AirHogs 7-6 in Grand Prairie, Texas as Wilfredo Gimenez was 3-for-4 with a run and two RBIs. Before the game, the RailCats re-signed outfielder Sean Guida and placed right-handed pitcher Robbie Coursel, a Michigan City native, on irrevocable waivers. Coursel appeared in five games in two stints with the team this season.