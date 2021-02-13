 Skip to main content
The Times seeks comments from Valparaiso alums, fans and donors about the mascot change
The Times seeks comments from Valparaiso alums, fans and donors about the mascot change

Valparaiso retires the Crusader mascot

Valparaiso announced this week the university is parting ways with the Crusaders nickname, mascot and imagery.

 John Luke, File, The Times

The identity of a school is a passionate topic. It's a way people who spent a lot of money on a hard-earned degree, a community of fans who support their team and those that work there identify by.

Valparaiso changing its identity made national news with the announcement it is transitioning away from the Crusaders nickname, mascot and imagery. We've seen the comments from those who praise the move, those who believe it's a part of cancel culture and some who question the process of how it happened.

The Times values your concerns and opinions, and we want your feedback for a story, whether you are a graduate, faculty or staff member, a former athlete or a longtime fan.

To be included, please email assistant sports editor Aaron Ferguson at aaron.ferguson@nwi.com with a brief summation of your thoughts, your name and affiliation to the university and contact info to be reached for a future story.

