Transfers 'establishing more depth' in Valparaiso's revamped offense

VALPARAISO — The winding road of non-scholarship football can be a place where college careers begin and where some end.
For Robert Washington, landing at Valparaiso last year provided the running back an opportunity to reinvent himself after the former four-star recruit had stops at Charlotte and Old Dominion. Now, six months after Washington burst onto the scene with 199 rushing yards in a 24-14 win over Butler, the question is what will the Pioneer Football League Preseason Offensive Player of the Year do for an encore?
“I like the high expectations,” Washington said. “I do try to carry myself that way. If I’m going to be a leader on this team, I want my teammates to look to me when times are tough. It’s a team game. I worked hard in the offseason to be even better than I was last year and I know everyone else on the team did as well. I know we should be poised for a great season as well.”
The beauty of non-scholarship football is that talented players are often hidden in plain sight. There wasn’t much fanfare when Washington’s name popped up on Valparaiso’s roster last fall and fans of the program had little knowledge of the talented running back until he scored the first touchdown of the spring season against the Bulldogs. What followed was a breakout campaign that led Washington to being named the PFL Offensive Player of the Year.
“I wasn’t really surprised by too much,” Washington said. “I know what we did in the fall before our season was canceled. I was here and I knew how our (offensive line) was. The spring was everything coming to fruition. As things happened, it happened as I expected.”
As much as there is a question about what Washington’s encore season might look like, there is also the question of how many other Robert Washington’s might be hiding on Valparaiso’s roster. There has been considerable buzz out of fall training camp about the addition of UMass transfer Nick Orekoya.
Orekoya first played for the Minutemen in 2016 when he appeared in seven games, largely in a special teams role. He shined with limited opportunities in 2017, averaging 7.5 yards per carry and adding a touchdown against Appalachian State. The next three years are a relative mystery as he barely got off the bench in 2018 and hasn’t played football since. Much like Washington did last year, Orekoya arrives at Valparaiso with a chance to reignite his career.
Beacons coach Landon Fox is no different than most football coaches, which is to say he prefers to stay mum on new personnel until they shine on the field. That hasn’t kept him from making some comparisons between his two running backs.
“The neat thing with Robert and Nick is that they’re similar in structure,” Fox said. “If one guy goes out, you’re getting a similar look from the other guy. Robert is a very smart football player and you can tell that Nick has pushed him. Robert will tell you that he’s embraced it. Here’s a situation where instead of running the ball 40 times, maybe he’ll run it 25 times. It will help him to remain fresh.”
Orekoya isn’t the only transfer that brings some intrigue to the 2021 season. Teryn Berry spent the last three years enrolled at Weber State where the 6-foot-3 quarterback was part of a team that made the FCS playoffs in back-to-back seasons.
Berry has had limited college experience, but he enters Valparaiso’s season opener against Indiana Wesleyan listed as a possible starter at the most scrutinized position on the field. Berry is one of six quarterbacks on the roster, including San Diego transfer Jeffrey Jackson, who previously spent two years at the University of Chicago. Another intriguing transfer is Connor Hebbeler, a 6-foot-2 tight end that spent the last four years at Wake Forest.
Orekoya, Berry and Hebbeler are all expected to make contributions for the Beacons this season and their addition to the roster has Fox excited about the potential of his entire team.
“We’re starting to get a lot of good players on our team, so if a guy isn’t in the right position at the right time, we’ll find another guy who will be,” Fox said. “This is getting to be the fun part of the journey. We’re establishing more depth to be able to pull from our backups and it’s really going to help our football team.”