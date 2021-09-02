Transfers 'establishing more depth' in Valparaiso's revamped offense

The beauty of non-scholarship football is that talented players are often hidden in plain sight. There wasn’t much fanfare when Washington’s name popped up on Valparaiso’s roster last fall and fans of the program had little knowledge of the talented running back until he scored the first touchdown of the spring season against the Bulldogs. What followed was a breakout campaign that led Washington to being named the PFL Offensive Player of the Year.

“I wasn’t really surprised by too much,” Washington said. “I know what we did in the fall before our season was canceled. I was here and I knew how our (offensive line) was. The spring was everything coming to fruition. As things happened, it happened as I expected.”

As much as there is a question about what Washington’s encore season might look like, there is also the question of how many other Robert Washington’s might be hiding on Valparaiso’s roster. There has been considerable buzz out of fall training camp about the addition of UMass transfer Nick Orekoya.