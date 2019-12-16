If Valparaiso scripted a perfect start two its three-game southern road trip, it wouldn't have included 19 turnovers and a loss at Charlotte.
But that's what happened as the Crusaders fell 67-57 to the 59ers on Monday in their sloppiest game of the season.
“I thought (the turnovers) were actually kind of careless in some ways. A little self-inflicted,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We didn't play great today. … If you want to win on the road, you've got to take care of the ball.”
Javon Freeman-Liberty led Valpo with 17 points, while Donovan Clay added 11 points, six rebounds, four assists and two blocks. The Crusaders shot 45.3% from the field and made eight 3-pointers but tied their season high in turnovers.
Meanwhile, Jordan Shepherd lit up Valpo for 27 points on 9 of 14 shooting. Charlotte took just nine of 44 field goal attempts from beyond the 3-point line, while 23 of Valpo's 53 shots came from deep. As the 59ers attacked the paint, they attempted 27 free throws compared to the Crusaders' four.
After scoring two points last time out, Daniel Sackey was held scoreless for Valpo and coughed up the ball five times, although he added five assists.
“I think some of the stuff that Daniel brings — his ability to get out in the open floor and get in gaps — they do a good job of not letting him do that,” Lottich said. “The best thing about Daniel is he takes coaching well, and I expect him to play better the next game.”
Charlotte embarked on a 13-0 run after Donovan Clay scored the game's first points on a 3-pointer, but Valparaiso quickly closed the gap and mostly hung within two possessions for the rest of the half. The second half followed a similar pattern as Charlotte couldn't separate after earning an 11-point lead.
Freeman-Liberty's hoisted a 3 with 1:02 left that would've cut Charlotte's lead to 63-60, but his shot rimmed out. The 59ers made enough free throws to hold on.
Robinson goes down
Down one frontcourt starter already in Ryan Fazekas, Valparaiso might have to add another to the list. Versatile redshirt junior forward Nick Robinson suffered what Lottich described as back tightness and did not return.
Robinson jumped to block a shot and landed awkwardly, according to Valpo's radio broadcast. Officials stopped the game shortly after so Robinson could exit. Play-by-play man Todd Ickow said Robinson was standing and walking around during the second half.
Robinson is Valpo's second-leading total scorer and averages 9.5 points per game. He has started all 10 games and is third on the team in minutes.
“We've just got to hopefully get some treatment and get him back soon,” Lottich said.
