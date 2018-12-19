Any hope that Valparaiso might bounce back from Monday’s home loss to Ball State quickly went out the window less than eight minutes into Wednesday night’s game at Texas A&M.
Bakari Evelyn knocked down a 3-pointer to open the scoring in College Station, but the Aggies responded with 20 of the next 22 points and took an early 20-5 lead with 12:07 left in the first half.
The Crusaders cut the deficit to 11 points midway through the second half, but could never get any closer before falling 71-49.
“Pretty disappointed,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I thought this was a game where we could come in and compete. Their defensive pressure really bothered us. We got it to 11 with the ball, then we went on really bad stretch of turning the ball over and it’s hard to defend turnovers.”
Valparaiso trailed by 13 points late in the second half and was still seemingly in striking distance before the Aggies ripped off a 16-3 run in less than four minutes that put the game out of reach. The Crusaders shots just 13.6 percent (3-of-22) from the 3-point line and missed 11 of their 12 perimeter attempts in the second half.
“It’s pretty deflating when you just don’t make shots,” Lottich said. “The last couple games we just haven’t made shots. We talked in the locker room about what we’re going to do to address part of that. We have to get guys back in the gym (getting shots up). I thought there were some good things, but when push came to shove, you’re not going to win on the road if you’re not hitting shots. I don’t think we took bad shots.”
The Crusaders shot 15 of 27 from the 3-point line in a win at George Washington on Dec. 8 and then had nine days off for final exams before returning to the court against Ball State on Monday night. Valparaiso shot just 18.8 percent (3-of-16) from the 3-point line in the 77-61 loss to the Cardinals and have missed 32 of their last 38 3-point attempts.
“We challenged the guys after Ball State to be tougher and grittier,” Lottich said. “I do think we played tougher at times. When you play basketball and shots don’t go in, scoring is really hard. It can affect your energy. It’s human nature; we don’t want it to. We have to get back to where our defense creates our offense.”
Evelyn led the Crusaders (6-6) with 10 points and two assists, while Derrik Smits added eight pounds and a team-high six rebounds.
Brandon Mahan and Christian Mekowulu each had 20 points to lead the Aggies (5-4).
The Crusaders will get 10 days off for Christmas before returning to the Athletics-Recreation Center on Dec. 29 for their final nonconference tilt of the season against Purdue Northwest.