Valparaiso University football coach Dave Cecchini has accepted the same position at Bucknell.
Bucknell announced the hiring Wednesday afternoon.
"I am beyond excited to become the next head football coach at Bucknell University," Cecchini said in Bucknell's press release. "... Bucknell is an exceptional institution with an outstanding tradition of successfully blending a world-class education with competitive Division I athletics programs."
The Crusaders posted a 17-38 record in Cecchini's five years at the helm, and he led Valparaiso to its first winning record since 2003 with a 6-5 season in 2017.
Much of Cecchini's tenure, including 2018, was marked by injuries. Projected starting quarterback Jimmy Seewald played in just four games during Valparaiso's 2-9 season in 2018 after passing for 2,602 yards and 18 touchdowns as a sophomore in 2017.
"I would like to thank Coach Cecchini for the meaningful changes that have occurred in Valpo football under his leadership," Valparaiso athletic director Mark LaBarbera said in Valparaiso's press release. "We've seen a culture change take place during his time guiding our program."
The news of Cecchini's departure comes on college football's National Signing Day.
Bucknell coach Joe Susan stepped down on Jan. 14 after a 1-10 season in 2018.
