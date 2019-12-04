Valparaiso University shocked onlookers when it announced on Nov. 20 it would drop men's soccer and men's tennis.
Players are scrambling to find new homes, while alumni have reacted with disappointment and have rallied to make their voices heard.
The Crusaders rostered five soccer players who played at Region schools: Freshmen Jack Eaton (Chesterton), Cole Rainwater (Lake Central), Danny Salazar (Bishop Noll), Logan Tatalovich (Boone Grove) and Andy Lomeli (Lake Central).
Salazar has verbally committed to Purdue Fort Wayne. Chesterton coach Lucas Sabedra said Eaton is in the process of visiting schools, while Lake Central coach Jereme Rainwater, Cole Rainwater's father, said his son is close to finding a new home.
“I was obviously in disbelief,” Salazar said. “I was really looking forward to my extra years, and so when I found out I didn't really believe it.”
Sabedra and Bishop Noll coach Quinn Cloghessy expressed disappointment for future Region soccer players, too. Purdue doesn't have a men's soccer team, and Indiana is one of the top programs in the country.
For players on the borderline between Division I and II, Valparaiso offered a landing spot for local players. IUPUI may still fill that role along with Purdue Fort Wayne, but the move could cut opportunities for local recruits.
“It's kind of heartbreaking,” Cloghessy said. “There has only been a handful of people who have gone to IU. There's no focal point for these high schoolers around here to look forward to playing for.”
One player's parent said it hasn't been an easy process for those transferring. The Times granted the parent anonymity, as they said players leaving immediately are still working with the university to get spring semester tuition refunded.
Some credits from Valparaiso don't transfer to other schools, which can put players behind. The parent said their son, who played a major role for the Crusaders this season, will likely have to drop down to the Division II or NAIA level due to few spots being available. And he'll be two or three semesters behind where he was at Valparaiso, leaving extra tuition to pay.
While players were in the early stages of coming to terms with the decision, the men's basketball team posted photos on social media of the beach outside its hotel during its trip to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The parent said that wasn't lost on the soccer team.
“That's the craziest thing and probably the most disturbing to us: We understand decisions can be made because of all the limitations on the university's budget, and it's happening everywhere,” the parent said. “But why wouldn't you make it effective after next year's season, or even two years out?”
DJ Catrow, a soccer player who graduated in 2007, saw the news and within five minutes had messages flooding in from former teammates. About 10 of them immediately teamed up to draft an open letter to Valparaiso president Mark A. Heckler and athletic director Mark LaBarbera outlining the program's accomplishments, asking VU to reconsider its decision, requesting an official response by Dec. 6 and a meeting on campus.
Jeff Oleck, a 2006 soccer alum, said over 100 alumni have now signed the letter. About 95% of them are willing to withhold donations to the university, and Oleck said he hopes leadership will answer their questions and reconsider the decision.
“It was kind of that cohort of soccer players that kept us engaged with the university,” Catrow said. “We were blindsided, and we were pretty upset with the lack of details around this decision.”
Chief among alums' concerns? On top of what Oleck said was a lack of explanation, players weren't given prior notice in order to arrange a transfer.
LaBarbera responded in a text message to The Times, writing that "there is no good timing for news of this type."
Catrow also disagreed LaBarbera's claim that the decision was “about more than money.”
LaBarbera said resources like manpower and facilities were stretched thin, as Valparaiso fielded the most teams of any Missouri Valley Conference school. Catrow said that could be solved by spending more to hire more employees, but clarified Wednesday his point wasn't so literal and that he meant to point out that resources come back to money.
The NCAA's signing period started on Nov. 13, which means most schools don't have many open spots or scholarship money remaining. Oleck, who served as an assistant coach under Mike Avery from 2009-13, said most transfers are done deals by the end of the regular season — about a week or two before the university's announcement.
Catrow and Oleck said they have not received a response from the university.
“These aren't the first people to lose a job in the history of the world — I understand that,” Oleck said. “But I think it could've been handled better from a communication and a preparation standpoint to allow the players and the staff to get ahead of this a little bit and not be blindsided by it.”