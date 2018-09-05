The Missouri Valley Conference is old school.
Unlike many high-major conferences that have moved to unbalanced schedules that have been bloated to as many as 20 games, the Valley still relies on a true double round-robin to determine its regular-season champion as well as seeding for Arch Madness.
That doesn’t mean that all Valley schedules are created equal.
Valparaiso received its conference schedule for the upcoming 2018-19 season from the Valley earlier this week and the Crusaders were dealt a mixture of advantages and obstacles that they’ll have to face.
The Crusaders will play four weekend games at the Athletics-Recreation Center, including three Saturday contests. The drawback is one of the Saturday games will be the regular-season finale on Mar. 2 against Evansville and will be held when the students are on spring break.
“The lack of availability of weekend home games when we were in school was something that was a little bit of an issue for us,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We’re trying to continue to have a relationship with the student body and having Saturday home games when the students are here is a big part of that.”
Lottich’s only other drawback came in regards to midweek scheduling. The Crusaders are tied for a league-high four Tuesday appearances along with Drake. A handful of schools have just two appearances on Tuesday, while Northern Iowa and Evansville play all of their midweek games on Wednesday. A Tuesday contest is a short turnaround from a Saturday game, but also offers extended rest going into the following weekend’s game. Valparaiso has no fewer than two days off between every game in conference play.
“What the league tries to do in terms of a primary concern is fairness in rest,” Lottich said. “They have a couple metrics in how to record that. We didn’t get any more rest than anyone else and we didn’t get any less.”
Games are split between Tuesday/Wednesday and Saturday/Sunday this season with the Crusaders playing eight of their weekend games on Saturday. Their lone Sunday appearances comes against 2018 Final Four participant Loyola at the ARC on Feb. 10 in what should be the marquee game of the home slate.
Valparaiso opens conference play at the ARC against Illinois State on Wednesday, Jan. 2 before traveling to Missouri State for its first road game on Saturday, Jan. 5. An advantage of the schedule comes in the travel as the Crusaders play their five weekend games at the conference schools furthest from campus and their four midweek games at the schools closest to campus. This will aid in recovery time and in academics. The Crusaders never play more than two games in a row at home or on the road in what appears to be a far more balanced schedule than what Valparaiso got in the Horizon League.
“One thing the Valley provides is good basketball,” Lottich said. “You’re never playing two games in a weekend. Prep time for an opponent is large, getting rest is key. That leads to good basketball.”