Valparaiso alumni react to retiring of Crusader mascot: 'What's the problem with changing it?'

The next steps will be for the school to pull back on Crusader branding, something that already began Thursday afternoon when The Times was asked to stop referring to the athletic teams as the “Crusaders.” In some ways, the school has been pulling back on the Crusader branding for several years already.

“The reality is most of our branding in the last four years has been purposely done with Valpo and the shield,” Valparaiso Athletic Director Mark LaBarbera said. “We’ve been using Valpo and the shield because that is a much stronger national brand than the Crusader. You don’t see 'Crusader' anywhere on any of the basketball uniforms.”

LaBarbera estimates that the entire rebranding could cost the university “hundreds and thousands of dollars when it's all said and done.” He also estimates that there will be a slow rollout for some of the changes and that it will take some time for cosmetic changes, such as a new floor in the Athletics-Recreation Center.

The bigger concern for LaBarbera doesn’t come from the nickname that is on the chest of the athletes who take the court for Valparaiso, but in the experience that is provided for the athletes when they arrive on the campus.