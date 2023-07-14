Times Staff
Valpo adds to staff: The Beacons athletics staff got a little bigger on Friday, when Valparaiso announced the addition of six members to its staff. Luke Campbell will join the strength and conditioning staff with Morgan Fifield joining as ticket operations manager. Mason Williams has been named head equipment manager and Callaway Kinney named the academic and compliance coordinator. Alyssa Clonginer and Rose Paul join the Beacons sports medicine team.
Photos: Valparaiso University graduation 2023
Valparaiso University faculty members are led to their seats for Saturday's commencement ceremony.
Valparaiso University graduates line up for their diplomas Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Theology majors and friends Kaitlyn Jedrzejowski of Hoffman Estates and Derrick Minnick of LaPorte enjoyed their time at Valparaiso University.
Valparaiso University graduates applaud their family members for their support during Saturday's commencement exercises.
Best friends Syed Adnan and Munawaruddin Ghalib, both from India, have enjoyed their time at Valparaiso University. Adnan received a master's in information technology; Glalib is working toward that degree.
"I believe it is the memories outside the classroom that will stay with you forever," Valparaiso University graduate Lijana Teague told her classmates Saturday.
Valparaiso University graduates line up for their diplomas Saturday at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Valparaiso University students file out the Hilltop Gym doorway on their way to Saturday's commencement exercises.
Valparaiso University faculty members Mandy Morrill (left) and Sedefka Beck place sashes on graduates receiving master's degrees at Saturday's commencement exercises.
Valparaiso University President Jose Padilla tells graduates that 40 years from now, they'll still remember their days at VU and the friends they made there.
Keynote speaker Mark Anderson tells Valparaiso University graduates to look to others for continued guidance during their careers. Anderson is executive vice president for medical affairs, dean of the Division of Biological Sciences and dean of the Pritzker School of Medicine at the University of Chicago.
Vijay Dandu of India earned a master's degree in information technology Saturday at Valparaiso University. He says he is looking for job opportunities in the United States.
Valparaiso University graduates leave Hilltop Gym on their way to Saturday's commencement exercises.
Valparaiso University graduate and commencement speaker Lijana Teague poses with her family after Saturday's ceremony. Lijana plans to travel to Canada with her brother next week.
Fontini Angelina Hughes (left) of Boca Raton, Florida, and Ana Cristina Maldonado of Crown Point show their decorated mortarboards. Hughes wanted to honor her father, who died last June. Maldonado added butterflies to honor her great-grandmother.
New Valparaiso University graduate Natalia Suazo of Honduras was a psychology major who plans to earn master's and doctoral degrees. She was a transfer student, having studied at Ivy Tech Community College for two years.
