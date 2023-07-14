Valpo adds to staff: The Beacons athletics staff got a little bigger on Friday, when Valparaiso announced the addition of six members to its staff. Luke Campbell will join the strength and conditioning staff with Morgan Fifield joining as ticket operations manager. Mason Williams has been named head equipment manager and Callaway Kinney named the academic and compliance coordinator. Alyssa Clonginer and Rose Paul join the Beacons sports medicine team.