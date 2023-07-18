Tucker announces transfer: A fixture atop the Valparaiso lineup for the past four seasons, Hanover Central graduate Nolan Tucker announced on Twitter he'll be heading to Southern Mississippi for his final year of eligibility. Tucker posted a .298 batting average, four home runs and 24 RBIs. In 2022, Tucker was an All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team selection after posting a .365 batting average — the highest average by a Beacon since 2010 — and 17 RBIs. An injury early in the 2021 season didn't slow the Cedar Lake native down.