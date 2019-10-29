VALPARAISO — When Valparaiso senior forward John Kiser heard the news, he nearly dropped an expletive out of excitement. Sometime in the not-too-distant future, it appears college athletes will have the chance to profit off their game.
The NCAA's Board of Governors announced Tuesday that it voted to permit student-athletes to profit off their name, image and likeness. It said it has directed each division to begin crafting rules to regulate the process.
“It's something that I feel like should be allowed,” Kiser said. “If you want to use your image to make some money on the side, I don't see anything wrong with that. I don't see it affecting anything that much, hopefully. I think it's a good push forward.”
California's passage of SB 206 — known as the Fair Pay to Play Act — in September put pressure on the NCAA to make a change.
If it didn't, California schools with players profiting off their names, images and likenesses wouldn't be eligible for NCAA competition. Or if the NCAA made an exception, schools outside California would be at a disadvantage.
While the NCAA said its divisions have been “directed to immediately consider modernization of bylaws and policies,” questions remain regarding when changes will come into effect and how extensive they will be.
The NCAA said divisions are free to create new rules by January 2021 at the latest, but the release states that “compensation for athletics performance or participation is impermissible” and that benefits would have to occur “in a manner consistent with the collegiate model.”
It's unclear exactly how free student-athletes will be to pursue deals.
While most athletes likely have a limited or nonexistent market for their names, images and likenesses, those in programs like Valparaiso men's basketball might. Most significantly, star players for major programs would presumably be permitted to sign sneaker deals.
But, for instance, redshirt senior forward Ryan Fazekas — a Chesterton native and Marquette grad — could sign an endorsement deal with a local pizza place.
“That's something I thought, just as my view, that players should get paid something,” Fazekas said. “Not saying they need to get paid a lot, but a little bit helps. … It's a good start.”
Coaches such as Michigan State's Tom Izzo have expressed concern that team chemistry could be affected if teammates have vastly different incomes. Kiser disagrees.
“I don't think it would affect anything," Kiser said. "We're all friends. If somebody is getting more publicity and stuff, it's not that big of a deal. Even postgame interviews, nobody really gets mad. Honestly, some people don't even want to go to the interviews. So I don't think there'll be any pushback from that in the locker rooms.”
Presumably, schools could use endorsement opportunities as part of recruiting pitches. Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich played at Stanford from 2000-04 but didn't say if the ability to profit off his name, image and likeness would have changed his recruitment.
Lottich said Valparaiso does not have a plan for how the Crusaders will adjust if or when such changes become reality.
But that won't be the case for long.
“I haven't had any kind of thoughts on it,” Lottich said. “I will now, though.”