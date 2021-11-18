Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich's return to Stanford brings back memories of 'fiery competitor'

Those final words have been Lottich’s mantra for as long as he can remember. From growing up without a mother to being a fish out of water at New Trier High School to moving across the country to sit the bench for two years at Stanford, Lottich has always had a back-against-the-wall mentality.

“The best thing you could do to motivate Matt was to tell him that he couldn’t do something,” former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery said. “His face would get red and you’d see that fire. Matt would look at a challenge and everything he did was to work through it and get to the other side of it.”

Heading into his senior year of college, Lottich’s biography on GoStanford.com included the words “Lottich won’t back down from any challenge.” It’s a mentality that former teammate and former NBA player Casey Jacobsen saw when Lottich arrived on campus.

“Matt and I are just psycho competitors,” Jacobsen said. “He was a year younger than me and he came in expecting that he was going to start from the jump. That’s how he carried himself. In our workouts he was faster than me, he beat me in sprints and he beat me on the track and he let me know about it the whole time.