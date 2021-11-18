Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich's return to Stanford brings back memories of 'fiery competitor'

It’s been more than an hour since Illinois-Chicago walked into the Athletics-Recreation Center and handed the Valparaiso men’s basketball team its fourth straight loss this season.
Sixth-year head coach Matt Lottich is leaned forward in his office chair, looking like he wants to burst to the scorers table to check in for the next possession. The rest of the staff is scattered around his office, intently watching game film from the Saturday afternoon defeat. Everyone in the room is searching for answers.
Whether Lottich knows it or not, at that very moment, there are plenty of answers to be found on social media. Passionate fans and armchair point guards are filling various timelines with their thoughts that are often translated into more questions. Why is the offense so stagnant? Where is Keyondre Young? Why is Eron Gordon’s offense nonexistent? Why is Sheldon Edwards on the floor? Why is he on the bench? Where is Bryce Drew?
“Athletes have got to be able to get in adverse situations with their back against the wall,” Lottich said. “Then they have to be able to find success and win games. That’s us right now. We go into the year, we lose Ben (Krikke) and it’s a hiccup. So much of what we do goes through him. Having Ben on the floor might have hid a lot of stuff that we have to work on and now we’ve got to continue to do that work. We can’t back down from a challenge.”
Those final words have been Lottich’s mantra for as long as he can remember. From growing up without a mother to being a fish out of water at New Trier High School to moving across the country to sit the bench for two years at Stanford, Lottich has always had a back-against-the-wall mentality.
“The best thing you could do to motivate Matt was to tell him that he couldn’t do something,” former Stanford coach Mike Montgomery said. “His face would get red and you’d see that fire. Matt would look at a challenge and everything he did was to work through it and get to the other side of it.”
Heading into his senior year of college, Lottich’s biography on GoStanford.com included the words “Lottich won’t back down from any challenge.” It’s a mentality that former teammate and former NBA player Casey Jacobsen saw when Lottich arrived on campus.
“Matt and I are just psycho competitors,” Jacobsen said. “He was a year younger than me and he came in expecting that he was going to start from the jump. That’s how he carried himself. In our workouts he was faster than me, he beat me in sprints and he beat me on the track and he let me know about it the whole time.
"That bravado annoyed me, but Matt Lottich made me a better basketball player. If you’ve ever played sports, you need guys on your team that are hungry and willing to push. It’s a problem if everyone is comfortable in their role. He never wanted to be comfortable. He always wanted to rock the boat.”
Lottich played sparingly at Stanford for his first two years, backing up Jacobsen before the All-American left for the NBA. Lottich then slid into the starting lineup, but suddenly faced a challenge from incoming freshman Dan Grunfeld. The pair would have legendary battles in practice.
“Lotty had been behind Casey and here I am coming on campus trying to do the same exact thing that he wanted to do when he was a freshman,” Grunfeld said. “He taught me by trying to kick my butt every single day. I went at him and he went at me. We were friends off the court, but on the court, we battled.”
Montgomery, Jacobsen and Grunfeld all remember the red face. The fiery competitor that still burns inside Lottich, even as he has transitioned from a player to a coach. Grunfeld remembers vividly the first time he saw it.
“We’re playing Oregon State at home my freshman year and we’re losing,” Grunfeld. “Matt dove on a loose ball, ripped it away, got up and nailed a 3-pointer. His face was so red. Then hit another one and another after that. He single-handedly lifted us out. That was Lotty. When his back is against the wall, he thrives.”
Lottich scored a then-career-high 23 points against the Beavers to win at Maples Pavilion, the same arena where he led Valparaiso against his alma mater on Wednesday night. With Krikke expected to still be sidelined, the game represents another moment when Lottich and the Beacons have their backs against the wall.
“There are guys that you play with and when you look into their eyes, you know they’re ready to go,” Jacobsen said. “There are teammates I’ve had, and I won’t name them, but guys who would hide in the corner. That’s not Matt. He’ll never back down from a challenge. He always showed that he was ready for a fight and that’s a trait that can’t be taught. I know his guys have their backs against the wall right now, but I wouldn’t want to be on the other end of that.”