Valparaiso completes in-state sweep with win over Evansville to open Arch Madness

ST. LOUIS — Evansville responded to a halftime deficit with a run to cut Valparaiso's lead to four, and like their meeting in Valparaiso the Beacons answered.

A 10-2 run stretched the Beacons lead back to 12 where it stayed till a 14-2 run down the stretch en route to a 81-59 victory. The Beacons (14-17) advance to Friday's quarterfinal against second-seeded Missouri State (22-9).

Look back at the in-game updates:

FINAL: Valparaiso 81, Evansville 59. A nice ovation as both teams empty their benches. Valparaiso native Brock Pappas gets in the game, as does Luke Morrill. Nice to see Evansville contingent give a standing ovation to seniors Noah Frederking and Evan Kuhlman, who have been through a lot.

Loudest cheer of the night, so it seemed, was when Luke Morrill scored.

3:10 2H: Valparaiso has opened up a 73-57 lead as the Purple Aces take a timeout. Kobe King has 18 points on 7-of-10 shooting. Evansville on a scoring drought of 2:51 over this stretch.

7:59 2H: Rather steady segment. Beacons have four scorers in double figures with Kevion Taylor sitting on nine and Thomas Kithier eight. Valparaiso leads Evansville 63-52 with a bid to play Missouri State on Friday.

12:00 2H: Valparaiso holds onto a 53-46 lead with Kobe King emerging as the leading scorer with 13 points. Preston Ruedinger has 12 and then five guys with either eight or six. Beacons have missed all four 3-point attempts of the second half and are 4-for-9 shooting overall to Evansville's 6 for 11.

13:35 2H: Evansville had cut the lead to four in the first 2:07 of the half but Valparaiso has responded. Aces take a timeout trailing 53-44.

14:31 2H: Spoke with Kobe King this week and discussed his explosiveness. He finally threw down a dunk with that athleticism after another Thomas Kithier block of Noah Frederking.

15:02 2H: Valparaiso leads Evansville 49-42. Beacons bench is spirited after a Thomas Kithier block of Noah Frederking, then a Shamar Givance turnover. Kithier comes down and hits a layup with Blake Sisley banking in a 3 on the other end.

Coming back down the court, Kobe King smiled with a little eye roll.

17:28 2H: Matt Lottich's jacket has come off as Evansville starts on a 7-0 run. The Purple Aces started the second half at the Athletics-Recreation Center on a 16-0 run.

Ben Krikke ended it with a baseline pull-up jumper. Thomas Kithier got called for a foul fighting for an offensive rebound. He tried to knock the ball out of an Evansville player's hands and then smacked him in the face, accidentally. Officials are looking at the monitor.

HALF: Valparaiso leads Evansville 43-32. Sheldon Edwards got hit going for a defensive rebound and was holding his mouth even after the final horn. He appears fine. Preston Ruedinger scored 12 points and is a perfect 3-for-3, all on 3-pointers and three made free throws. Valpo shot 15 for 25 and 7 for 11 on 3s.

Valparaiso assisted eight of the 15 made baskets with six guys sharing the ball. Thomas Kithier and Sheldon Edwards each had two assists.

3:50 1H: Valpo has four turnovers including a Kobe King charge and now a throwaway trying to push in transition. Valparaiso leads 38-26 at another quick media timeout. Good balance for the Beacons. Preston Ruedinger has 12 points, Sheldon Edwards eight, Kobe King six, Kevion Taylor, Thomas Kithier and Ben Krikke four each.

5:14 1H: It's been a physical game so far. Valparaiso and Evansville traded triples on several possessions. Aces fans got on their feet as they attempted to rally. Beacons lead 36-24.

7:24 1H: Ben Krikke coming alive with a couple of dunks. First was running the floor in a five-on-four. The second on a slip screen. Purple Aces are switching and it's leading to interior mismatches for Valparaiso.

Sitting courtside opens up other exchanges. Ben Krikke thought he got fouled and calmly asked the ref on the other end to which the official responded, "Well, you may be right."

10:02 1H: Valparaiso has expanded its lead to 26-13. Preston Ruedinger was fouled on a 3-point attempt and hit all three to get 12 points. Beacons have a 9-5 edge on the glass and four assists to zero turnovers.

15:41 1H: Valparaiso is out to a 16-7 lead on the back of three Preston Ruedinger 3-pointers. The freshman walk-on was scoreless in 19 minutes at Bradley on Saturday, his return after missing several games with an injury.

Kithier looks good early, getting a couple touches around the rim and converting. Beacons are 5-for-7 shooting and have hit all four 3-point attempts.

8:31 p.m.: Lineups are out and Thomas Kithier is starting. For Evansville, Jawaun Newton is in uniform as well but not in the starting lineup.

8:04 p.m.: DeAveiro was officially ruled out according to the team. Kithier is dressed and will try to play. The teams are warming up now following Illinois State's 58-53 win over Indiana State.

7:37 p.m.: Good evening from St. Louis. The first play-in game between Illinois State and Indiana State has been back and forth. Valparaiso and Evansville will follow.

The Beacons are expected to have Thomas Kithier back. The Michigan State transfer has not played since Feb. 16, though he suited up against Bradley but after the first session of warmups determined he could not play.

Guard Darius DeAveiro is doubtful, per a source, with a hand injury suffered against Bradley Saturday. X-rays were negative but there has been a substantial amount of swelling.

