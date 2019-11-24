Valparaiso let Nevada dictate the game early, leading to another slow start that — this time — it couldn’t overcome.
The Crusaders gave up a 13-1 run early in the first half as Nevada built a 32-13 lead less than 11 minutes in. Valparaiso trailed by 30 points late in the second half of the 84-59 loss at the Paradise Jam in St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands. It was VU’s worst defeat since a 67-42 loss at Bradley on Feb. 27.
“Pretty much every game we’ve dug ourselves a little bit of a hole and then we’ve been able to fight our way back,” Crusaders coach Matt Lottich said. “We definitely picked up our fight in the second half, but I thought the hole was too big. We’ve gotta regroup and go figure that out.”
Nevada (4-3) assisted on 11 of its 20 made baskets in the first half. The Wolfpack shot 60.6% from the field, including 8 for 15 from 3-point range.
“I just thought we were reactive defensively,” Lottich said. “I didn’t think we were dictating and a lot of what we were trying to do defensively is dictate. We didn’t do a great job of it. I thought their passers had free passes. They were able to set multiple screens and read those screens pretty easily.”
The Crusaders shot 34.4% from the field in the first half. For the game, VU turned it over 17 times, up from its season average of 13.8, which led to 22 Wolfpack points. Valpo was 3 for 19 from 3-point range.
“I thought that they packed it in, made us shoot and we just looked like we had tired legs and shots weren’t going in,” Lottich said. “We turned the ball over at a higher rate today, a little uncharacteristic.”
But VU fought back, going on a 13-3 run beginning with 33 seconds left in the first half to close the gap to 51-38 with 17:10 left. The Crusaders outscored Nevada 20-8 over a 7-minute, 17-second stretch to close the gap to 57-47 with 13:16 left.
“It was really just being who we are,” Lottich said. “We forced a lot of misses, got out in transition, we were playing a little bit downhill offensively and good things happen when you play that way.”
Lottich was hit with a technical foul that sparked the Wolfpack’s eight-point spurt to stretch the lead back to 18.
“It was interesting. Honestly, I didn’t even cuss. I was surprised I got it, but I guess it had to happen,” he said.
Javon Freeman-Liberty scored a team-high 21 points for VU. John Kiser added nine points off the bench. The duo combined to shoot 11 of 21 from the field with the rest of the team converting 11 of 37 (29.8%). Merrillville native Mileek McMillan scored nine points. Freshman Ben Krikke returned to action after missing Friday’s game with the stomach flu.
With under nine minutes left, Lottich began subbing to try and turn the page and get some rest for Monday’s 4:45 p.m. third-place game against Cincinnati, which lost 91-84 in overtime to Bowling Green.
“I thought we were a little bit tired today,” Lottich said. “Hopefully we don’t have that start today but, again, we’ve got to learn from today, and we will, but we have to move forward and get to tomorrow.”