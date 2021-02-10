Valparaiso drops fifth home conference game of season in blowout loss to Bradley

VALPARAISO — The streak is over.
Brian Wardle walked out of the Athletics-Recreation Center with a road victory over Valparaiso for the first time in more than 10 years on Wednesday night as Bradley knocked off the Crusaders 76-52.
Wardle’s losing streak to Valparaiso at the ARC lasted 10 games and included heartbreaking defeats in the 2013 and 2015 Horizon League tournaments when he coached Green Bay. It also featured a game where he slipped on the ice getting off the bus and broke his foot in 2014.
“I honestly haven’t thought about (the streak),” Wardle said. “You want to win games in every arena that you go to. It’s a tough place to play. It’s always been a tough place to play with fans and it’s a hard place to shoot. I’m really just glad that we got one here for (Bradley senior) Elijah (Childs).”
Valparaiso has lost five Missouri Valley Conference games at home, which ties for its most in a single season since it lost six home conference games in the 1991-92 season.
Childs had 11 points and eight rebounds and was one of six Bradley players in double figures. Ville Tahvanainen led the Braves (11-11, 5-8) with 14 points, including four 3-pointers.
“We didn’t play very well tonight,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We didn’t execute the way we wanted to on either end.”
Bradley jumped out to an early 15-2 lead, but as fast as the Crusaders were down, they got right back in the game with a 14-2 run of their own to get within 17-16. Valparaiso took its lone lead of the night moments later when Donovan Clay knocked down his third 3-pointer of the first half and Eron Gordon added a layup to give the Crusaders a 20-19 lead with 10:48 remaining. Clay scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half.
“It felt good (to have some shots go in),” Clay said. “A big reason is I’ve been working out again. I stopped and just kind of settled. Now I got back to it and seeing those shots fall in, it’s working.”
Bradley snatched the lead back with an 11-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Tahavanainen, Terry Nolan Jr. and Ja’Shon Henry. The Braves took a 37-30 lead into the locker room and the Crusaders never got closer than five points the remainder of the game. Bradley used an early 12-0 run in the second half to push the lead to double digits and the Braves coasted for the rest of the game with Valparaiso never mounting a serious threat.
“We took quick shots, for us, in the second half,” Lottich said. “We turned it over. Being bottled up made us press a little bit. Stuff just snowballed on us.”
Clay led the Crusaders (7-13, 4-7) with a game-high 17 points while Sheldon Edwards scored all 10 of his points in the first half. Ben Krikke was limited to just six points and the sophomore faced a multitude of defenders on every possession as Valparaiso struggled to get the ball inside throughout the night.
“Against Bradley, we have to make five or six passes, we have to make some more cuts,” Lottich said. “We struggled with that. This one hurts. They played fantastic and we just didn’t really have it tonight.”
Both teams were shorthanded as Wednesday night as the Braves were without starters Ari Boya and Sean East while Valparaiso was without freshman starter Connor Barrett for the second straight game. Barrett is dealing with an Achilles tendon issue and ankle injury, and Lottich said after the game that he plans to speak with a doctor later this week.
The Crusaders hit the road for the next five games beginning this weekend at Northern Iowa.