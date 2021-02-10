Valparaiso drops fifth home conference game of season in blowout loss to Bradley

Bradley jumped out to an early 15-2 lead, but as fast as the Crusaders were down, they got right back in the game with a 14-2 run of their own to get within 17-16. Valparaiso took its lone lead of the night moments later when Donovan Clay knocked down his third 3-pointer of the first half and Eron Gordon added a layup to give the Crusaders a 20-19 lead with 10:48 remaining. Clay scored 16 of his 17 points in the first half.

“It felt good (to have some shots go in),” Clay said. “A big reason is I’ve been working out again. I stopped and just kind of settled. Now I got back to it and seeing those shots fall in, it’s working.”

Bradley snatched the lead back with an 11-0 run that featured 3-pointers from Tahavanainen, Terry Nolan Jr. and Ja’Shon Henry. The Braves took a 37-30 lead into the locker room and the Crusaders never got closer than five points the remainder of the game. Bradley used an early 12-0 run in the second half to push the lead to double digits and the Braves coasted for the rest of the game with Valparaiso never mounting a serious threat.

“We took quick shots, for us, in the second half,” Lottich said. “We turned it over. Being bottled up made us press a little bit. Stuff just snowballed on us.”