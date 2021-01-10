Valparaiso falls to Missouri State, again

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Eron Gordon scored 12 of his season-high 13 points in the first half to keep Valparaiso within scratching distance with a 38-29 deficit at the break. It didn’t take long for Mosley to get going in the second half as the sophomore went right at the basket on the opening possession and drew a foul on Valparaiso sophomore star Donovan Clay. Clay scored a season-low three points and was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game.

With Clay struggling on offense and Gordon slowed to a half in the second half, Mosley went on the attack by scoring in every way possible. Mosley made 10 of his 11 shot attempts in the second half with his only miss coming on a 3-point attempt. The sophomore made all five of his free throw attempts in the half and added three assists.

“He’s a fantastic scorer and it doesn’t matter what half or who we’re playing,” Ford said. “I thought Isiaih stopped himself in the first half. It wasn’t anything Valpo was doing. He wasn’t really locked in. He came out in the second half (ready to go).”

Gordon and freshman Jacob Ognacevic led the Crusaders (3-7, 0-2) with 13 points apiece while Ben Krikke added 12 points and four rebounds. Freshman Sheldon Edwards delivered his second straight solid performance with 10 points and five rebounds.