Valparaiso falls to Missouri State, again

VALPARAISO — Isiaih Mosley finally appeared human on Sunday afternoon.
The problem for Valparaiso was that Mosley shed that disguise at halftime and got back to being Missouri State’s Superman as the sophomore scored 26 of his 29 points in the second half to lead the Bears to a 78-68 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Mosley has scored 29 points in three straight games and has become just the third Missouri Valley Conference player in the last 10 years to score 20 or more points in seven consecutive games. The Crusaders limited the fifth-highest scorer in the country to three points at halftime.
“I actually thought we did a better job on him today and we didn’t,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “I came back and saw 29 on the stat sheet. We’ve got to make good players; we’ve got to make it tougher for them to score.”
With Mosley struggling in the first half, the Bears (8-1, 5-1) turned to their depth in blowing open a second straight game against Valparaiso. The Crusaders led 16-14 midway through the first half when Mosley went to the bench. Missouri State got spirited contributions from Jared Ridder and Demarcus Sharp during a 20-4 run and the Bears never looked back.
“We knew that Valpo would try to fight back considering you don’t want to get swept in a home stand,” Missouri State coach Dana Ford said. “We never flinched and we punched right back. I’m really proud of collectively how we played today.”
Eron Gordon scored 12 of his season-high 13 points in the first half to keep Valparaiso within scratching distance with a 38-29 deficit at the break. It didn’t take long for Mosley to get going in the second half as the sophomore went right at the basket on the opening possession and drew a foul on Valparaiso sophomore star Donovan Clay. Clay scored a season-low three points and was plagued by foul trouble throughout the game.
With Clay struggling on offense and Gordon slowed to a half in the second half, Mosley went on the attack by scoring in every way possible. Mosley made 10 of his 11 shot attempts in the second half with his only miss coming on a 3-point attempt. The sophomore made all five of his free throw attempts in the half and added three assists.
“He’s a fantastic scorer and it doesn’t matter what half or who we’re playing,” Ford said. “I thought Isiaih stopped himself in the first half. It wasn’t anything Valpo was doing. He wasn’t really locked in. He came out in the second half (ready to go).”
Gordon and freshman Jacob Ognacevic led the Crusaders (3-7, 0-2) with 13 points apiece while Ben Krikke added 12 points and four rebounds. Freshman Sheldon Edwards delivered his second straight solid performance with 10 points and five rebounds.
“The message to the guys was simple,” Lottich said. “We’re not going to be excuse makers. We have to look ourselves in the mirror. Our record is our reality. We have to get better.”