Valparaiso falls to Missouri State in MVC opener

VALPARAISO — Isiaih Mosley has been tearing through the Missouri Valley Conference this season and Valparaiso became his latest victim on Saturday afternoon.
The Missouri State sophomore equaled his career high with 29 points as the Bears led nearly wire-to-wire in an 81-68 victory over the Crusaders at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
Mosley came into the game averaging 24.5 points in Valley competition through the first four games of the conference season and the reigning MVC Player of the Week didn’t miss a beat against Valparaiso.
“We didn’t defend well,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We didn’t execute well enough. We’ve got to execute better on the defensive end.”
The Crusaders, playing for the first time since Dec. 19, took an early 8-7 lead before Missouri State ripped off a 12-0 run to take a 19-8 lead with 13:10 left in the first half. Mosley scored 16 of his 29 points in the first half as the Bears shot 71 percent in the first 20 minutes.
Valparaiso battled back to cut the deficit to 41-37 at the half as Ben Krikke scored 17 of his career-high 21 points in the first half, including a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the half.
“Ben is one of the guys we’re trying to get in his spots,” Lottich said. “He’s a very talented offensive player.”
The Bears (7-1, 4-1) made a defensive adjustment on Krikke in the second half, which led to Donovan Clay taking over as the focal point of the offense. Clay scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and finished with a team-high five assists. Clay knocked down four 3-pointers on Saturday as Valparaiso equaled its season high with 11 triples.
“We got the shots that we wanted to get,” Lottich said. “Some of our offense was new and we didn’t have a lot of practice time to go over it. Honestly, it was just a blessing to be able to play. You could see that across the board. It was good to get back on the court.”
If Mosley wasn’t the one scoring, he was getting others involved, including big man Gaige Prim. Prim had 17 points and 16 rebounds, while getting to the line for eight free-throw attempts. Krikke spent much of the night battling against one of the premier big men in Valley.
“He’s a great player,” Krikke said. “He ducks in early and gets to his spots. We’ve got to get him off of those spots.”
The Crusaders (3-6, 0-1) will return to action against Missouri State for the series finale tomorrow afternoon and they’ll once again be shorthanded. Nick Robinson (personal) missed his first game of the year while three other scholarship reserves were sidelined as well.
“We have to be on the attack for the full 40 minutes,” Krikke said. “We had some good spurts here and there, but we have to keep pushing.”