Valparaiso falls to Missouri State in MVC opener

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Bears (7-1, 4-1) made a defensive adjustment on Krikke in the second half, which led to Donovan Clay taking over as the focal point of the offense. Clay scored 13 of his 21 points in the second half and finished with a team-high five assists. Clay knocked down four 3-pointers on Saturday as Valparaiso equaled its season high with 11 triples.

“We got the shots that we wanted to get,” Lottich said. “Some of our offense was new and we didn’t have a lot of practice time to go over it. Honestly, it was just a blessing to be able to play. You could see that across the board. It was good to get back on the court.”

If Mosley wasn’t the one scoring, he was getting others involved, including big man Gaige Prim. Prim had 17 points and 16 rebounds, while getting to the line for eight free-throw attempts. Krikke spent much of the night battling against one of the premier big men in Valley.

“He’s a great player,” Krikke said. “He ducks in early and gets to his spots. We’ve got to get him off of those spots.”

The Crusaders (3-6, 0-1) will return to action against Missouri State for the series finale tomorrow afternoon and they’ll once again be shorthanded. Nick Robinson (personal) missed his first game of the year while three other scholarship reserves were sidelined as well.