Valparaiso fifth-year senior's winding road finishing with strong play

ST. LOUIS — Zion Morgan doesn’t know what the future holds after Arch Madness.
What the Valparaiso fifth-year senior does know is the past has played a big role in getting him to the present.
“I’ve been through things the average hooper hasn’t been through,” Morgan said. “That’s my story. Period. I love it. That’s what made me who I am.”
Morgan got his start playing basketball in Chicago when he teamed up with Nick Robinson to lead Kenwood Academy to 22 wins as a senior. It was during the fall of his senior year that he verbally committed to Valparaiso, only to decommit just days before he was set to sign his National Letter of Intent.
“Bryce Drew was recruiting me and there were rumors going around that Bryce was going to be leaving,” Morgan said. “We asked the question. He told us that he wasn’t sure, but he was (at Valpo) right now. It felt like iffy answers, so (my family and I) said ‘Let’s control our own destiny.’”
Morgan reopened his recruitment and soon landed at UNLV, signing under first-year coach Marvin Menzies. Morgan started five games as a freshman, but it was never the right fit and he soon transferred to Wabash Valley Community College. The 6-foot-5 guard suffered a torn ACL the summer before enrolling at Wabash and he sat out the 2017-18 season. He returned to the court the following year and started 20 games, averaging 7.8 points, 4.6 rebounds and 4.0 assists per contest.
When it came time to look at schools to finish out his college career, Morgan didn’t have to look far. While Drew might have been the head coach, then-assistant coach Matt Lottich handled the bulk of Morgan’s initial recruitment out of high school. With Lottich finishing his third season as Valparaiso’s head coach, the pairing appealed to Morgan.
“I knew (Valpo) was where I wanted to be,” Morgan said. “When I got back here, it felt like a great connection. I respect Lottich to the moon and back. I’m very happy he’s my coach. That’s the guy I’ll go to war for any day of the week and twice on Sunday. When I put that jersey on, it felt like Neo when he met Morpheus.”
Morgan spent much of last season as a reserve, averaging less than 10 minutes per game in 28 games. He would regularly spell Daniel Sackey and Javon Freeman-Liberty in the backcourt, but playing time was hard to come by. As Valparaiso marched through Arch Madness last year, Morgan was stuck on the bench, having never appeared in any of the four games.
“The guys were winning and I wasn’t playing, but something must be going right,” Morgan said. “I’m not a guy to point fingers. Obviously, I want to be out there, but that’s why the coaches get paid the big bucks. If that situation doesn’t happen, maybe I’m not the player I am right now. Maybe that’s the fire that drove me to work my tail off in the offseason.”
Morgan’s senior year got sidelined before it was even started as he missed the first 13 games of the season. Morgan said he was out for “personal reasons, nothing too bit” and that he and Lottich continued to stay in contact. He practiced with his teammates and made his season debut on Jan. 24 in a win at Illinois State. The fifth-year senior has appeared in 14 games and is averaging 5.2 points in 17.2 minutes per game.
“It was tough for me sitting out 13 games,” Morgan said. “It’s really tough trying to get it all back. That sounds so cliché, but you go out there and try to show everyone who you are and you try to help the team so much that it actually comes out in a bad way. It took me some time to get back to who I am to help the team win so we can turn around this season.”
Morgan truly broke out when Valparaiso went to Loyola last month and he scored a career-high 15 points in 28 minutes. He equaled that total in the regular-season finale against Indiana State that helped Valpo secure the No. 6 seed in this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.
Valparaiso will look to avenge a conference sweep by Missouri State when the two meet in their Arch Madness openers Saturday at 8:08 p.m. Morgan was on the sidelines for both contests.
“Our record does not show who we are,” Morgan said. “The Loyola game does not show who we are. That just showed a glimpse of what we can be. We need to start putting the deficit on teams, not taking the deficit.”
Regardless of what happens in St. Louis this weekend, Morgan has a decision to make about his future. The NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players this season. While he would be entering his sixth year of college, Morgan could be a key veteran presence on a Valparaiso team next year that will be bringing in a pair of freshmen guards in Darius DeAveiro (Canada) and Cameron Palesse (Wisconsin).
“We’re going to see,” Morgan said. “I’m very grateful for the opportunity. Maybe come back and try to win something or try to finish this year strong. You never know what can happen. There does come a point where you want to start your life and get the ball moving with that. Let’s just finish the year out strong and see. I never want to prematurely put an end to something.”