Valparaiso fifth-year senior's winding road finishing with strong play

Morgan’s senior year got sidelined before it was even started as he missed the first 13 games of the season. Morgan said he was out for “personal reasons, nothing too bit” and that he and Lottich continued to stay in contact. He practiced with his teammates and made his season debut on Jan. 24 in a win at Illinois State. The fifth-year senior has appeared in 14 games and is averaging 5.2 points in 17.2 minutes per game.

“It was tough for me sitting out 13 games,” Morgan said. “It’s really tough trying to get it all back. That sounds so cliché, but you go out there and try to show everyone who you are and you try to help the team so much that it actually comes out in a bad way. It took me some time to get back to who I am to help the team win so we can turn around this season.”

Morgan truly broke out when Valparaiso went to Loyola last month and he scored a career-high 15 points in 28 minutes. He equaled that total in the regular-season finale against Indiana State that helped Valpo secure the No. 6 seed in this weekend’s Missouri Valley Conference Tournament.

Valparaiso will look to avenge a conference sweep by Missouri State when the two meet in their Arch Madness openers Saturday at 8:08 p.m. Morgan was on the sidelines for both contests.