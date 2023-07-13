MEN’S GOLF

Valpo golfers impress: Valparaiso golfers had themselves quite the week. Junior Anthony Delisanti shot a 10-under at the U.S. Amateur Sectional Qualifier in Hamilton, N.Y. to earn a spot in the U.S. Amateur Championship in August. Senior Caleb VanArragon kept the winning ways going for the Beacons, winning the Minnesota State Open at -13. His score bested second place by nine strokes.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Scroggins joins Valpo: Roger Powell Jr. added to his inaugural Beacons recruiting class on Thursday, announcing the addition of Lucas Scroggins. Scroggins spent this past season at Don Bosco Prep in Crown Point. The Virginia native averaged 12.6 points and eight rebounds per game at Don Bosco.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Valpo named All-Academic Team: The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced its Scholar-Athletes and All-Academic Teams this week. Valparaiso was among the ITA’s All-Academic Teams with the entire roster earning ITA Scholar-Athlete status. It is the third straight season that the Beacons have earned the distinction. Valparaiso notched a team GPA over 3.2 to earn the award. Mia Bertino, Eleanor Chapman, Olivia Czerwonka, Allison McConnell, Demi Jhaveri, Moria Silva, Elizabeth Sobieski and Amanda Tabanera all earned Scholar-Athlete awards for maintaining GPAs above 3.5.

