Valparaiso men's basketball announced it will head to Canada this summer for a foreign tour.
The Crusaders will spend Aug. 10-14 in Montreal and Quebec City competing against four Canadian universities over five days. NCAA regulations allow teams to embark on one preseason foreign trip every four years.
“Any time you're able to take a foreign tour and practice in the summer, it should help with chemistry,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “... The Canadian colleges are actually able to practice all year, and so when we go up there and play, we're typically playing people who are in midseason practice form. So it's a good challenge for us.”
Valparaiso will face Carleton, the reigning Canadian champions, on Aug. 13. The trip also includes games against McGill on Aug. 10, Concordia on Aug. 11 and the University of Quebec in Montreal on Aug. 14.
Valparaiso visited Canada in 2015 and Cancun, Mexico, in 2011. By making the trip, the Crusaders earn up to 10 practices to prepare in advance. Lottich said the team plans to use all 10.
Carleton beat Valparaiso 77-59 during the Crusaders' 2015 trip, when Lottich was an assistant under Bryce Drew. Valparaiso finished with a 30-7 record in 2015-16, Drew's final season before he departed for Vanderbilt.
The Crusaders will have two Canadians on their 2018-19 roster: sophomore guard Daniel Sackey, from Winnipeg, and freshman forward Ben Krikke, from Edmonton. Lottich said that made Canada a desirable destination, and the program will continue recruiting north of the border.
Lottich said Canada's proximity also made it a sensible choice. Valparaiso's Summer II session ends August 9, and classes start August 20. A European trip — plus the jet lag and travel time that would have come with it — wasn't ideal.
A Valparaiso spokesman said exact plans for game venues and live video or audio aren't finalized.
Roster ins and outs
Valparaiso will have seven new players seeing action next season. The Canada tour will give Lottich and his staff a first look at the new faces in live action.
That includes junior guard Zion Morgan, a transfer from Wabash Valley College after starting his career at UNLV. Morgan scored 2.9 points per game for UNLV in 2016-17.
"In workouts thus far, Zion Morgan has played great," Lottich said. "We anticipate him being a contributor, and he hasn't played at the Division I level in a couple of years, so (the tour)'s good for us.”
Redshirt senior forward Ryan Fazekas said in February that surgery could be an option for his injured right ankle. Lottich declined comment on whether Fazekas underwent surgery but said Fazekas has been working out this summer.
"He has been on the court, he has been shooting the heck out of the ball and we expect big things from him," Lottich said.