 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Valparaiso lands former Wisconsin starter Kobe King, who received NCAA waiver to play
topical alert top story urgent
MEN'S BASKETBALL

Valparaiso lands former Wisconsin starter Kobe King, who received NCAA waiver to play

  • Updated

With the 2020-21 season in the rearview mirror, Union Street Hoops takes a look ahead as incoming Valparaiso freshmen Darius DeAveiro, Cameron Palesse, Trey Woodyard and Keyondre "Slim" Young join the podcast to discuss a host of topics.  USH host Paul Oren briefly looks at Valparaiso's outg…

Storm. Beacons. Gold. Sparks. Lightning. Tempest. Dunehawks. Lightning Hawks.  Valparaiso is down to its final nickname choices and Union Street Hoops is here to break down all eight possibilities. Two friends of the pod, Jack Vita and Andrew Stem, join USH to discuss the list and where Valparaiso can go from here.  Union Street Hoops is a podcast dedicated to Valparaiso basketball and the Missouri Valley Conference. The pod can be heard on ApplePods, Spotify and NWI.com.

VALPARAISO — A badger might as well be Valparaiso's next mascot.

Kobe King became the third former Wisconsin player to commit to Valpo on Tuesday, capping off a whirlwind journey that has lasted nearly two years.

King left Wisconsin in the middle of the 2019-20 season and was briefly committed to Nebraska before signing with an agent and entering the 2021 NBA G League Draft. King went undrafted and kept his options open to return to college.

Wisconsin Purdue Basketball

Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) drives on Purdue forward Aaron Wheeler on Jan. 24 West Lafayette, Ind. King confirmed to The Times that he is transferring to Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season.

In order to do so, he needed to gain a NCAA waiver and once he did, he committed to Valparaiso. King will take Valparaiso's final scholarship for the 2021-22 season.

“I’m beyond excited,” King told The Times Tuesday afternoon. “It’s been a process getting a waiver. I wasn’t sure if I would have a chance to play at Valpo. Getting back to basketball, I’m excited. There’s been a lot going on besides basketball, and I want to get back and focus on the game.”

Former Valparaiso athletes split on mascot choices

King averaged 10 points through the first 19 games, all starts, of the 2019-20 season before he abruptly left Wisconsin in late January. Wisconsin's 2017 Mr. Basketball winner was heavily criticized by fans across the country for leaving the team with a third of the season still remaining.

“I thought it was best for not only myself — but for (the team) — for me to step away from the program just because I knew my heart wouldn’t be into it again,” King told the Wisconsin State Journal days after leaving the Badgers. “I hear people say I’m a quitter. I talked to five, six (teammates) before I even told the coaches I was thinking of doing this. These were my closest guys, and if one of them would have told me it felt like I was quitting (on them) by doing it right now, I never would have said anything.”

Valparaiso gets commitment from Wisconsin transfer Trevor Anderson

Among those Wisconsin teammates were Trevor Anderson and Joe Hedstrom, two players who have since transferred to Valparaiso. King said on Tuesday that having both of them at Valpo, along with Kevion Taylor (Winona State) and Thomas Kithier (Michigan State) made Valparaiso an easy choice.

WATCH NOW: Valparaiso lands 7-foot Wisconsin transfer Joe Hedstrom

“Having those guys there with me to help get back in the flow of basketball, it’s going to make me really comfortable,” the 6-foot-4 guard said.

King committed to Nebraska after leaving Wisconsin, but he ended up never going out to Lincoln to join the team. When COVID-19 hit in mid-March, it changed his landscape. He eventually signed with ACD Agency to prepare for an overseas career and the G League Draft.

UW vs. Oregon

Former Wisconsin guard Kobe King (23) dives for the ball in front of Oregon forward Louis King during a first-round game in the NCAA Tournament on March 22, 2019. The former Badgers guard confirmed to The Times that he is transferring to Valparaiso for the 2021-22 season.

“I signed with an agent in September, but at that point, leagues were shut down,” King said. “I had been out of the competitive game for so long. I realized that I wanted college to be my next step and I was considering a few schools.

"As soon as Valpo reached out, that’s where I wanted to be. It was a 2-to-3 month process and a lot of questions from the NCAA. I never took any money from my agency, I just signed stuff. I’m happy it all worked out.”

A game against Patrick Baldwin Jr. leads Lake Central senior Kyle Ross to choose Milwaukee

King believes that he’ll have to miss “nine or 10 games” at the start of the 2021-22 season and that he’ll also have a medical redshirt year to use following a knee injury that cut his freshman season short in 2017-18. All told, King should have two years of eligibility for Valparaiso.

“I’m a two-way player that can get downhill and be a three-level scorer,” King said. “I want to bring some toughness to the defensive end. I also know that I can get better at every area of basketball. That’s what I’ll strive to do and I’m looking to help Valpo win in any way that I can.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Does home court advantage exist with props?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

Related to this story

48:36
The Class of 25 Episode

The Class of 25 Episode

With the 2020-21 season in the rearview mirror, Union Street Hoops takes a look ahead as incoming Valparaiso freshmen Darius DeAveiro, Cameron…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts