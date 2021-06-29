Valparaiso lands former Wisconsin starter Kobe King, who received NCAA waiver to play

“Having those guys there with me to help get back in the flow of basketball, it’s going to make me really comfortable,” the 6-foot-4 guard said.

King committed to Nebraska after leaving Wisconsin, but he ended up never going out to Lincoln to join the team. When COVID-19 hit in mid-March, it changed his landscape. He eventually signed with ACD Agency to prepare for an overseas career and the G League Draft.

“I signed with an agent in September, but at that point, leagues were shut down,” King said. “I had been out of the competitive game for so long. I realized that I wanted college to be my next step and I was considering a few schools.

"As soon as Valpo reached out, that’s where I wanted to be. It was a 2-to-3 month process and a lot of questions from the NCAA. I never took any money from my agency, I just signed stuff. I’m happy it all worked out.”

King believes that he’ll have to miss “nine or 10 games” at the start of the 2021-22 season and that he’ll also have a medical redshirt year to use following a knee injury that cut his freshman season short in 2017-18. All told, King should have two years of eligibility for Valparaiso.