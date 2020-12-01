Valparaiso loss snaps 17-game win streak over UIC

Sheldon Edwards struggled for the second straight game for the Crusaders, missing his first six shots and scoring his only basket of the night off a goaltending call. Edwards missed all four of his 3-point shots. Fellow freshman Connor Barrett was perhaps Valparaiso’s lone bright spot as the Chicago native knocked down a 3-pointer, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in his first extended minutes of the year.

“Sheldon is in a tough spot where he has to be able to perform when he’s probably not very confident right now,” Lottich said. “We don’t want him to lose his confidence, but we want him to perform. He just took some bad shots and that can get you further down (in confidence).”

Valparaiso fell to UIC for the first time since Feb. 15, 2009 and the Crusaders dropped to 0-2 for the first time since the 2009-10 season when Valparaiso opened on the road at Ball State and North Carolina.

“(UIC) played hard,” Lottich said. “I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play with a pop. The message in the locker room, us as coaches, we’re not in here pointing fingers at players. We’re looking at ourselves in the mirror, figuring out what we can do better. We need our guys to do the exact same thing. It starts tomorrow with film.”