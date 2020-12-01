Valparaiso loss snaps 17-game win streak over UIC

CHICAGO — Donovan Clay slowly walked down the court during a break in action in the first half on Tuesday night and the Valparaiso sophomore muttered a single word under his breath.
“Sloppy.”
Clay was describing Valparaiso’s offensive output as the Crusaders shot just 1 of 17 from the 3-point line and struggled to generate any rhythm in a 66-50 loss to Illinois-Chicago.
The loss snaps a 17-game winning streak over the former Horizon League rivals and sends Valparaiso to an 0-2 start for the first time in 11 years.
“We got beat in every facet of the game,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said.
The Crusaders used an early 13-2 run to take a 15-10 lead midway through the first half, but it was all UIC from there. The Flames hit back-to-back 3-pointers to jump-start an 18-4 run to end the half. UIC stretched that lead to double digits in the second half and the Crusaders could never find one of the comebacks that came to define the 2019-20 season.
“Every time we looked ready to make a run, they’d get a basket or we’d get a stop and then we weren’t able to get anything to fall on the other end,” Lottich said. “We didn’t execute well (on offense).”
Clay led the Crusaders with 12 points, while Ben Krikke added 11 points. Valparaiso had nine assists on 20 baskets while the Flames had 19 assists on 23 baskets. UIC was led by Teyvion Kirk’s 14 points, 14 assists and eight rebounds.
Sheldon Edwards struggled for the second straight game for the Crusaders, missing his first six shots and scoring his only basket of the night off a goaltending call. Edwards missed all four of his 3-point shots. Fellow freshman Connor Barrett was perhaps Valparaiso’s lone bright spot as the Chicago native knocked down a 3-pointer, grabbed three rebounds and dished out two assists in his first extended minutes of the year.
“Sheldon is in a tough spot where he has to be able to perform when he’s probably not very confident right now,” Lottich said. “We don’t want him to lose his confidence, but we want him to perform. He just took some bad shots and that can get you further down (in confidence).”
Valparaiso fell to UIC for the first time since Feb. 15, 2009 and the Crusaders dropped to 0-2 for the first time since the 2009-10 season when Valparaiso opened on the road at Ball State and North Carolina.
“(UIC) played hard,” Lottich said. “I thought we played hard, but we didn’t play with a pop. The message in the locker room, us as coaches, we’re not in here pointing fingers at players. We’re looking at ourselves in the mirror, figuring out what we can do better. We need our guys to do the exact same thing. It starts tomorrow with film.”
Gallery: Valparaiso-UIC basketball
