Valparaiso narrows mascot choice to 8; decision to be made "in coming weeks," survey says

VALPARAISO — A source of light and characteristics of the Region were themes among the eight mascots sent out by Valparaiso University in a survey obtained by The Times on Thursday.

Valparaiso abandoned its Crusaders nickname Feb. 11 due to concerns of negative associations with religious oppression, violence and hate groups. The next step in determining a new mascot was taken after almost 1,000 inquiries and more than 300 unique naming suggestions were fielded by a mascot committee put together by university president José Padilla, the survey says.

Those eight mascots are: Storm, Beacons, Gold, Sparks, Lightning, Tempest, Dunehawks and Lightning Hawks. The survey was sent to students, faculty, staff and alumni, a source told The Times, and the survey says it is open until 5 p.m. June 15.

“Focus group feedback strongly suggests we need a mascot and concepts related to light, being a light to the world or a light that overcomes challenges,” the survey said, “and also suggests concepts related to regional characteristics of our northern Indiana and great lakes area location and treasures are most preferred.”