The offseason rolls on for the Valparaiso men's basketball team, as the Crusaders are just over one month out from their preseason trip to Canada.
Coach Matt Lottich has said the foreign tour should prove particularly beneficial for Valparaiso's seven new players, including four freshmen. With the freshmen currently off campus, however, Lottich singled out the experienced players on Monday's Missouri Valley Conference coaches' call.
Lottich said earlier in the summer that redshirt senior Ryan Fazekas is healthy and playing well in offseason workouts.
Now, Lottich said sophomore Javon Freeman-Liberty has improved his jumper after shooting 28.9% from 3-point range last season. Freeman-Liberty was the only underclassman named to the Missouri Valley Conference's All-Defensive team, but Lottich hopes he'll bring a more complete scoring package in 2019-20.
“He's shooting the ball great, which is one of the ways teams tried to guard him, which was to lay off of him,” Lottich said. “I think right now, if that were happening, he'd really make them pay.”
Redshirt junior transfers Nick Robinson and Eron Gordon project as key players. Lottich praised the pair's shooting ability, plus Robinson's passing and Gordon's foul-drawing guile.
“(Robinson)'s a pretty complete offensive player,” Lottich said. “Eron didn't really get much of an opportunity. He played for some really good Seton Hall teams, but he has come in and just been about his business every single day, and we expect great things from him.”
Rules, rules, rules
In June, the NCAA approved rule changes for the 2019-20 season that Lottich thinks will make meaningful on-court differences.
The 3-point line will be pushed back to the international distance. Last season, the line sat at 20 feet, 9 inches all around. It will move to 22 feet, 1 3/4 inches at the top of the key and 21 feet, 7 7/8 inches in the corners.
Additionally, the shot clock will reset to just 20 seconds on offensive rebounds rather than a full 30. Coaches can also call timeouts in the last two minutes of both regulation and overtime. Previously, only players could call timeouts.
MVC coaches had mixed reviews of the new 3-point arc. Illinois State's Dan Muller, for instance, said on the call he's “worried” about the new line affecting shooters who barely have 3-point range to begin with. Lottich, however, approves.
“I think it'll help,” Lottich said. “Everything that they're doing in college basketball now is trying to increase scoring. I think at the 3-point line, it's supposed to increase spacing.”
Valparaiso shot just 31.6% from 3 last season, while opponents made 33.2%. Lottich, however, said the longer distance should draw defenders out further when they close out on shooters, hopefully giving post players and drivers more breathing room.
Lottich said Valparaiso has practiced with the new 3-point line since the spring, and the Crusaders will get four live games with it during their Canada trip. The MVC rated as the country's slowest league, according to KenPom.com, but it could speed up this season.
“So all this stuff is just trying to increase scoring, which is interesting,” Lottich said, “because our league is the slowest-paced league in the (country) and it's very good defensively, and I think that's part of the reason why we win a lot of (NCAA) tournament games.”