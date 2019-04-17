Valparaiso men's basketball entered the offseason with countless questions after five players left the program over March and April. Now, the Crusaders have some answers.
The program announced on Wednesday that four incoming freshmen had signed national letters of intent and will join the Crusaders for next season. Head coach Matt Lottich continued Valparaiso's history of international recruiting by signing Norwegian guard Sigurd Lorange, Canadian forward Ben Krikke and Danish big man Emil Freese-Vilien. Forward Donovan Clay joins the class as a domestic recruit from Alton, Illinois, outside St. Louis.
Lottich spoke publicly on Wednesday for the first time since Valparaiso lost nearly half its roster to transfers. Here are a few of the subjects he addressed.
Crusaders work fast to fill holes
In March, Valparaiso's Derrik Smits, Javon Freeman-Liberty, Bakari Evelyn and Markus Golder announced they would transfer. Jaume Sorolla joined those four on April 5, giving Lottich six total holes to fill — redshirt senior guard Deion Lavender graduated — with Clay as the only recruit in tow.
Valparaiso couldn't fill all of its scholarships, but it brought on three players with international experience who have played for their respective national teams at the youth level. Lorange and Freese-Vilien in particular are used to battling players significantly older and more physically developed than them.
Lorange looks the most likely to be a difference-maker next season. The 5-foot-11 point guard averaged 19.5 points per game for Norwegian club Gimle Basket with impressive shooting splits: He shot 47.5 percent from the field, 40.6% from 3 and 80.2 percent from the free-throw line, plus he handed out over four assists per game. Lottich said Lorange blossomed this year into “one of the top guards” in the BLNO, Norway's best league.
“We wanted to sign a point guard, and those are hard to find,” Lottich said. “We expect him to contribute right away.”
Lottich said Clay grew four inches in the past year, sprouting from 6-foot-3 to 6-foot-7. An energetic wing, Clay projects as a versatile defender whose offensive impact as a freshman is to be determined.
“I've seen him guard Division I players who are point guards, and I've seen him guard the best player in Illinois, (power forward) E.J. Liddell, going to Ohio State, and be able to hang with both of them” Lottich said.
Lottich said Valparaiso noticed Krikke during the latter's time playing for the Canadian national team at the U17 FIBA World Cup in 2017. Krikke averaged 9.9 points and 4.4 rebounds per game — he matched up against 5-star prospects like La Lumiere center and Washington commit Isaiah Stewart as well as Duke commit Vernon Carey Jr. in one game against Team USA.
Krikke can play power forward and center, while Freese-Vilien is a true big man with a high skill level — Lottich described him as a “European-type” center. Freese-Vilien averaged just 4.2 points and 2.2 rebounds per game as a backup for Vaerlose in Denmark's top league, although Lottich said getting playing time at all in Denmark represented an accomplishment.
“We went for what we thought was the best fit, the best talent,” Lottich said.
Team culture a focus
After a season filled with blown leads and uneven play, Lottich has said multiple times that he hopes to build a roster of hard-working, team-oriented players. It's worth noting that many of the Crusaders who transferred played key roles when Valparaiso started 4-0 in the Missouri Valley Conference before injuries hit. Lottich, however, noted at season's end that the program's top priority was cutting down on “the 'me' mentality.”
It's certainly true that by leaving, Smits, Freeman-Liberty, Evelyn, Golder and Sorolla would rather be elsewhere. Lottich said he's proud of Smits, Evelyn and Sorolla for graduating but that feels he has found four players who want to be at Valparaiso. Clay felt so euphoric after receiving his scholarship offer that Lottich said he jumped up and down upon hearing the news.
“I want to coach guys who feel that this is the best spot for them," Lottich said. "As we went through that, that was definitely one of the boxes to check, and these were guys that had other opportunities, and they all wanted to be at Valpo.”
Why the exodus?
Although hundreds of players nationwide have announced their intentions to transfer, Valparaiso's loss of half its 10-man rotation seems extreme. Bradley's three transfers were the highest among the Crusaders' MVC brethren, according to Jeff Goodman's exhaustive list.
Was there a common thread between the defections, a collective problem the players had with the program? Lottich said there wasn't.
“It's really not unique for guys to grad transfer,” Lottich said. “It's unique that we had so many at one time. It just happened to work out that way. I know it's kind of shocking a little bit to people who don't really understand the grad transfer rule, and also who don't understand how many people we had actually graduate.”
Lottich said he'd be “shocked” if any other Crusaders left this offseason.
Two scholarships remain
While it may appear that Valparaiso is done signing players for next season based on Wednesday's announcement, that may not be the case.
Lottich implied he would pursue grad transfers to supplement a roster that projects to feature the redshirt senior Fazekas, senior John Kiser and junior Mileek McMillan as the only upperclassmen who have played for Valparaiso. Redshirt juniors Eron Gordon and Nick Robinson will be eligible after transferring from Seton Hall and Saint Joseph's, respectively.
Valparaiso could hang onto the remaining spots to use on mid-season transfers. Still, the team could use more experience.
“We are looking to add some veteran presence, but that doesn't mean we're excluding all freshmen,” Lottich said. “We're gonna keep recruiting. … I'll tell you, one thing we're not gonna do is settle.”
New grad transfer rule could pass this week
Considering three of the departing Crusaders will graduate this spring, a possible NCAA rule change regarding grad transfers looms large for Valparaiso.
The NCAA's 32 Division I conferences could vote this week on a proposal that would penalize programs that accept grad transfers who don't complete their degree requirements at their new school within one year.
Proposal 2018-106 holds that an athlete with only one year of eligibility remaining must finish his or her graduate program during that year, or else the new team will have to stretch the scholarship over two seasons. For instance, if the Crusaders were to accept a grad transfer for 2019-20 who then didn't complete his graduate degree at Valparaiso, they would have one “dead” scholarship in 2020-21.
The proposal's stated rationale is to “achieve greater institutional accountability and encourage more thoughtful decision making by institutions who recruit basketball and football student-athletes for graduate school.” In terms of on-court impact, the new rule could protect low- and mid-majors from losing grad transfers to larger schools.
The rule would go into effect for next season, but CBS Sports reporter Dennis Dodd wrote that it is unlikely to pass.
“It'll protect a little bit of the mid-majors," Lottich said of the rule. "Ultimately, the way that the rule was intended, it was to be made for guys that had high academic achievement and wanted to pursue a graduate degree academically. I don't know if the rule is really working that way. … I could see it going either way.”