Valparaiso postpones second MVC series against Illinois State due to COVID-19

VALPARAISO — It will be three weeks from the final buzzer to next tip-off for Valparaiso due to positive COVID-19 test results, the league and school announced.

For the second time in a 24-hour span, the Crusaders have postponed a Missouri Valley Conference series. In conjunction with the league, Valparaiso announced on Wednesday its series with Illinois State for Jan. 2-3 is postponed. On Tuesday, the league announced the opening series against Bradley slated for Dec. 28-29 would be postponed.

Those series will be rescheduled at a later date. The MVC did build in "bye" weeks to account for possible postponements.

The positive test results were among team personnel, which was classified as "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff." There was no indication of who tested positive.

The Crusaders went 3-5 in nonconference play and had their Dec. 21 game against Mount St. Joseph canceled. Valparaiso lost 71-57 at Toledo Dec. 19.

It will be 21 days from that game that the Crusaders are set to host Missouri State for their MVC opener. The two-game series is scheduled for Jan. 9-10.

Valparaiso declined comment at this time.