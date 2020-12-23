 Skip to main content
Valparaiso postpones second MVC series against Illinois State due to COVID-19
breaking urgent
MEN’S BASKETBALL | COVID-19

Valparaiso postpones second MVC series against Illinois State due to COVID-19

Athletics Recreation Center, Valparaiso University

Valparaiso men's basketball is on hold due to COVID-19 and canceled its game against Mount St. Joseph on Monday.

 Provided by Valparaiso Athletics

VALPARAISO — It will be three weeks from the final buzzer to next tip-off for Valparaiso due to positive COVID-19 test results, the league and school announced.

For the second time in a 24-hour span, the Crusaders have postponed a Missouri Valley Conference series. In conjunction with the league, Valparaiso announced on Wednesday its series with Illinois State for Jan. 2-3 is postponed. On Tuesday, the league announced the opening series against Bradley slated for Dec. 28-29 would be postponed.

Positive COVID-19 test results within Valparaiso program postpones series with Bradley

Those series will be rescheduled at a later date. The MVC did build in "bye" weeks to account for possible postponements.

The positive test results were among team personnel, which was classified as "student-athletes, coaches, managers and staff." There was no indication of who tested positive.

The Crusaders went 3-5 in nonconference play and had their Dec. 21 game against Mount St. Joseph canceled. Valparaiso lost 71-57 at Toledo Dec. 19.

Poor perimeter shooting dooms Valparaiso against Toledo

It will be 21 days from that game that the Crusaders are set to host Missouri State for their MVC opener. The two-game series is scheduled for Jan. 9-10.

Valparaiso declined comment at this time.

"We have to take this one day at a time, everyone does," Bradley coach Brian Wardle told the Peoria Journal Star on Tuesday. "We'll roll with the punches. We hope everyone at Valparaiso is OK."

Gallery: the top 10 Valpo men's basketball players of the 2010s

