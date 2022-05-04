Valparaiso, Purdue Northwest golfers set for NCAA tournaments

MEN'S GOLF Valpo freshman NCAA-bound: Anthony Delisanti's dream season continues having won the Missouri Valley Conference medal and punching his ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Delisanti birdied six of the final nine holes, including the last four to secure the individual championship. He was selected as one of 10 individuals to compete at the Columbus Regional May 16-18 at Ohio State Golf Club. Delisanti, a freshman, has a 73.00 scoring average, which is the fourth highest in single season program history. PNW senior heading to regional: Purdue Northwest senior Alex Bishop is set to compete in the NCAA Division II Tournament beginning Thursday. He was one of 32 individuals total, and four competing in the Midwest Region at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville. Bishop set a single-season school record with a 73.85. PRO BASKETBALL
Sky make five cuts: West Side grad Dana Evans seemingly has her spot on the Chicago Sky's roster guaranteed. Evans, who enters the second of a three-year rookie deal, was not one of five players waived as WNBA teams needed to set their roster ahead of Thursday's final roster release and Friday's season opener. The five players waived were: Anneli Maley, Kaela Davis, Tina Krajisnik, Sparkle Taylor and Kysre Gondrezick.
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans drives past Stanford's Francesca Belibi during the first half Tuesday in the Elite Eight of the Women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans tied a career high with 29 points Sunday in a Sweet Sixteen win over Oregon at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Louisville guard and West Side grad Dana Evans celebrates a score against Oregon Sunday during the first half of a Sweet Sixteen win in the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Louisville guard Dana Evans and West Side grad moves the ball past Marist forward Willow Duffell during the first half Monday in the first round of the women's NCAA tournament at the Alamodome in San Antonio.
Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, made The Associated Press All-America first team. She was a second-team selection a year ago.
Louisville guard Dana Evans once pondered transferring from Louisville before understanding that the opportunities would come. The West Side grad has maximized them with ACC championships and her second conference player of the year selection this week.
Louisville's Dana Evans (1), shown driving to the hoop against Pittsburgh on Feb. 18, led the Cardinals past Notre Dame on Sunday to clinch the Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, led Louisville to a fourth straight regular-season ACC championship and is a National Player of the Year candidate.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, had a website and docuseries created to help promote her in her quest for National Player of the Year.
Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, went from the ACC Sixth Player of the Year to two-time ACC Player of the Year and All-American. She is projected to be a top-10 WNBA Draft pick on Thursday.
Gary native and Louisville guard Dana Evans was recently named a Preseason All-American.
Louisville's Dana Evans (1) drives downcourt against Notre Dame on Thursday. The West Side graduate scored a team-high 17 points in the Cardinals' 86-54 win.
Gary native Dana Evans dribbles the ball for Louisville in a 67-66 win over Kentucky. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assists and minutes.
Gary native Dana Evans was named an AP All-American on Thursday. She was also the ACC Player of the Year.
Gary native Dana Evans shoots a layup for Louisville in a 67-60 loss at Ohio State. Evans leads the sixth-ranked Cardinals in points, assists and minutes.
Louisville guard and West Side graduate Dana Evans (1) tries to strip the ball from Connecticut guard Katie Lou Samuelson (33) during the first half of a regional championship final in the NCAA women's basketball tournament Sunday in Albany, N.Y.
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz, left, talks with guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, during the second half of a second-round game against Michigan in the NCAA tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, battles Michigan forward Naz Hillmon (00) for a loose ball during the first half Sunday of a second-round game in the NCAA tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Pittsburgh's Jasmine Whitney, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, a West Side grad, chase after a loose ball during the second half Sunday in Pittsburgh.
Louisville guard Dana Evans elevates to shoot against Virginia Tech forward Regan Magarity, left, and Dana Mabrey, right, during the first half Sunday in Blacksburg, Va.
Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, sits in the locker room Friday following a 73-63 loss to Mississippi State in the semifinals of the women's Final Four in Columbus, Ohio.
Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives to the basket against Mississippi State's Morgan William during the first half in the semifinals of the women's Final Four on Friday in Columbus, Ohio.
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz has a word with Louisville guard Dana Evans (1) during the first half of their game against Boston College in Boston.
Louisville's head coach Jeff Walz instructs Dana Evans during the second half of an NCAA tournament regional final against Oregon State on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Louisville's Dana Evans celebrate a basket during the first half of the team's NCAA tournament regional semifinal against Stanford last Friday in Lexington, Kentucky.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, drives past the defense of Boise State forward Joyce Harrell on Friday during a first-round game in the NCAA tournament in Louisville, Kentucky.
Louisville guard Dana Evans, a West Side grad, drives around Notre Dame forward Kathryn Westbeld during the first half Thursday in Louisville, Kentucky.
Indiana's Tyra Buss, left, and Louisville's Dana Evans, also a West Side grad, dive for a loose ball during the first half Thursday in Bloomington.
Dana Evans, a Gary native and West Side graduate, was The Times' Female Athlete of the Year in 2016-17. She was an Indiana All-Star and McDonald's All-American. She went on to play at Louisville where she was a two-time Atlantic Coast Conference Player of the Year and All-American.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans shoots a three-pointer against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans, center, and her team head to the locker room after the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans, second from right, at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans during half time at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots at the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago last month. The two-time state scoring leader finished second in the Miss Basketball race Thursday.
The East's Dana Evans, a West Side senior, lines up a 3-pointer Wednesday against the West Team in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
McDonald's All American East Team's Dana Evans is introduced in the McDonald's All-American game at the United Center in Chicago.
West Side senior Dana Evans, right, signs the shirt of a teammate on Thursday at the McDonald's on Fifth Avenue in Gary.
Members of the sectional champion West Side girls basketball team hang out at the McDonald's on Fifth Avenue in Gary on Thursday afternoon. The group was there to honor senior Dana Evans, a finalist for the Indiana Miss Basketball award.
McDonald's planned on buying the meal of the West Side girls basketball program on Thursday, to honor Dana Evans, right, for making their All-American team. But IHSAA rules prevented such a donation. So coach Rod Fisher, left, paid $87 for his team to eat.
West Side's Dana Evans is announced before the start of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regional at LaPorte High School.
West Side's Dana Evans reacts near the end of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge on Saturday in the semifinals of the Class 4A LaPorte Regional.
West Side's Dana Evans gets rallies her team after a Northridge turnover in West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regional at LaPorte High School.
West Side's Dana Evans covers her face as she leaves the court near the end of West Side's 59-44 loss to Northridge Saturday in the LaPorte Regional at LaPorte High School.
West Side's Dana Evans pulls down a rebound in a crowd.
West Side's Dana Evans passes to a teammate during Saturday's Class 4A Lowell Sectional title game against Highland.
West Side's Dana Evans pulls down a rebound in a crowd.
West Side's Dana Evans comes inside for two points.
West Side's Dana Evans drives to the basket.
West Side's Dana Evans hits for two points.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Michigan City Wednesday at Michigan City.
West Side's Dana Evans steals the ball from Michigan City's Madison Evans Wednesday at Michigan City.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Lake Central on Wednesday at West Side.
West Side coach Rod Fisher talks to his team during a break in action at a Lakeshore Classic game against John Marshall in Dana Evans' senior prep campaign.
West Side's Dana Evans glides in for a layup against John Marshall during Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots over a John Marshall defender during the first half of Friday night's Lakeshore Classic game at Gary West Side.
West Side’s Dana Evans drives past John Marshall’s Tekia Mack in the first half during Friday night’s Lakeshore Classic contest at West Side.
West Side’s Dana Evans, center, stands with her parents, Shwanada, left, and Damon on Tuesday after picking Louisville as her college choice for basketball.
West Side’s Dana Evans sports her Louisville Cardinals cap Tuesday night after she verbally committed to play basketball there.
Dana Evans, center, sits with her parents, Damon, left, and Shwanada before announcing she'll play basketball at Louisville.
West Side girls basketball coach Rod Fisher, left, stands with Dana Evans on Tuesday night before the star point guard picked Louisville for the next chapter in her basketball life.
Dana Evans scored eight points in Team USA's win over Canada at the FIBA Americas Championship in Valdivia, Chile in 2016.
West Side's Dana Evans shows her gold medal after Team USA's U18 team won the FIBA Americas Championship on July 17 in Valdivia, Chile.
The now-senior averaged 35.8 points per game as a junior, picking up 5.0 assists and 5.3 steals as the Cougars won a sectional title last season. After her stellar junior year, she was named to the Indiana All-Star Junior Core team and Team USA to play overseas during the summer. She chose Louisville to take her talents after graduation, and has started this season on a tear, averaging 35.8 points through her first nine games with a team-best 7.6 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game.
West Side's Dana Evans is The Times player of the year. She averaged 5.0 assists and 5.3 steals per game.
West Side's Dana Evans is The Times player of the year.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to find an opening to the basket against Penn's defense Saturday morning at the LaPorte 4A Regional Tournament.
West Side's Dana Evans tries to shoot around E.C. Central's Tai-yanna Jackson on Saturday night in the Lowell Sectional championship.
Earvin "Magic" Johnson poses for a photograph with West Side High School basketball player Dana Evans Wednesday at E. C. Central High School in East Chicago.
West Side's Dana Evans pulls up for an inside jumper Thursday night against host E.C. Central. .
West Side sophomore Dana Evans shoots against Lake Central junior Vicki Gard in Lake Central's 65-48 win Friday during the semifinals of the Class 4A Lowell Sectional.
West Side's Dana Evans goes up and around Center Grove's Regan Wentland on Friday in the consolation game of the Hall of Fame Classic.
West Side's Dana Evans drives on Heritage Christian's Tyasha Harris on Friday during the semifinals of the Hall of Fame Classic.
West Side's Dana Evans shoots against Bishop Noll's Erin Mullaney on Wednesday at Noll.
West Side's Dana Evans brings the ball up the court as Penn's Jessica Alexander on Saturday night in the Class 4A Penn Regional title game.
West Side's Dana Evans drives against Chesterton on Thursday night.
West Side's Dana Evans passes against Logansport's Whitney Jennings in West Side's 52-51 win in The Times Region Roundball Rumble at the Hammond Civic Center on Wednesday.
As a freshman at West Side, Dana Evans had scholarship offers from Michigan State, Purdue and Cincinnati before playing a game for the Cougars. She averaged 40 points a game in middle school ball.
