Valparaiso, Purdue Northwest golfers set for NCAA tournaments

MEN'S GOLF

Valpo freshman NCAA-bound: Anthony Delisanti's dream season continues having won the Missouri Valley Conference medal and punching his ticket to the NCAA Tournament. Delisanti birdied six of the final nine holes, including the last four to secure the individual championship. He was selected as one of 10 individuals to compete at the Columbus Regional May 16-18 at Ohio State Golf Club. Delisanti, a freshman, has a 73.00 scoring average, which is the fourth highest in single season program history.

PNW senior heading to regional: Purdue Northwest senior Alex Bishop is set to compete in the NCAA Division II Tournament beginning Thursday. He was one of 32 individuals total, and four competing in the Midwest Region at Purgatory Golf Club in Noblesville. Bishop set a single-season school record with a 73.85. 

PRO BASKETBALL

Sky make five cuts: West Side grad Dana Evans seemingly has her spot on the Chicago Sky's roster guaranteed. Evans, who enters the second of a three-year rookie deal, was not one of five players waived as WNBA teams needed to set their roster ahead of Thursday's final roster release and Friday's season opener. The five players waived were: Anneli Maley, Kaela Davis, Tina Krajisnik, Sparkle Taylor and Kysre Gondrezick.

