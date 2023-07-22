Former Valparaiso men's basketball player Javon Freeman-Liberty inked a two-way contract with the Toronto Raptors on Friday according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

"All Praise To The Man Upstairs," Javon-Freeman tweeted on Friday in response to his signing.

Freeman-Liberty spent his freshman and sophomore seasons in the Region for the Beacons, starting all 66 games. His freshman year saw him post averages of 11.0 points and 4.3 rebounds per game to earn All-Defense and All-Freshman team honors in the Missouri Valley Conference.

His sophomore season Freeman-Liberty broke out, posting averages of 19.0 points per game, 2.2 steals and 6.1 rebounds. He was named to the All-MVC First Team, the All-Defensive Team and the Most-Improved Team. Freeman-Liberty initially declared for the NBA Draft before withdrawing and transferring to DePaul.

His senior season at DePaul in 2021-22 saw Freeman-Liberty average 21.7 points and 7.3 rebounds per game to earn an All-Big East Second Team selection.

Freeman-Liberty's deal with the Raptors comes on the heels of his Vegas Summer League performance with the Bulls this year in which he averaged 21.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 1.0 blocks per game.

Freeman-Liberty, a Chicago native, played his high school career at both Seton Academy in South Holland, Ill. and Whitney Young in the city.

