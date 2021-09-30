Valparaiso record-holder Rylee Cookerly eyes Missouri Valley, NCAA digs marks

Cookerly followed in Longoria’s footsteps, giving Valparaiso just five liberos in the 19-year history of the position.

“We try to look for something specific in that position during the recruiting process,” Avery said. “A lot of it has to do with their grit. We try to find liberos that know how to win, players that come from winning high schools and winning clubs. If you find girls that know how to win and with them touching the ball as much as they do, they just impact everyone on the court.”

Cookerly knew all about Valparaiso’s approach at the position when she was coming out of Brownsburg High School in downstate Indiana.

“I was lucky in that I never really had to sit out in high school and club volleyball,” Cookerly said. “I’ve always been spoiled with playing time. In the recruiting process they told me that Valpo used one libero and that libero was going to play all four years. That was really appetizing to me. It was a huge reason why I came (to Valpo).”

It didn't take long for Avery to settle on Cookerly as the next libero.