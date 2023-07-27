Roger Powell Jr. may have spent five seasons at Valparaiso in the early to mid-2010s, but things looked a little different when he returned this spring as the Beacons head coach.

When Powell left, Valparaiso had just won 30 games a year after an NCAA Tournament appearance as a 13 seed. For all intents and purposes, the Beacons ran the Horizon League.

Now, Valparaiso isn't even in the Horizon, having bolted for the Missouri Valley for the 2017-18 season — two years after Powell's departure. The Beacons have suffered through three consecutive losing seasons, looking to Powell to bring back the magic of the Bryce Drew era.

The changes didn't stop there. With a coaching change this offseason, Powell was left to overhaul a roster that only had three returning players. Rather than leaning on the transfer portal that has become popular across college sports, 'The Rev' opted to go a more familiar route.

"One thing we did when we signed a lot of the guys that were really good on the (Valparaiso) team that won a ton of games is that we found a lot of young freshman kids and we developed them over the years," Powell said on Tuesday's MVC coaches Zoom. "So, we're kind of trying to build the roster that way, with some young talent, with some guys we can build with and can develop over the years."

Powell mentioned a group of prep school products as examples of his recruiting strategy. Sherman Weatherspoon IV, Lucas Scroggins (a Don Bosco product), Kasper Sepp (who ended up at a prep school by way of Estonia), and Cooper Schwieger were cited by Powell as players he was excited about.

Not everything will be new in Northwest Indiana, though. Powell has pointed to efforts to connect the program with players he coached in his first stint at Valparaiso as well as people with connection to the rest of the Beacons' storied past as pieces of his plan to get the program to where he wants.

"Part of the reason I passed up on other opportunities and I took Valpo was because Valpo means something to me," Powell said.

Non-conference sneak peak

The Beacons haven't released their full 2023-24 schedule, but Powell gave some ideas of matchups to look out for in the non-conference slate.

"One game I'm super excited about is I get to go back to my alma mater," Powell said. "We're playing at Illinois. That's going to be a lot of fun. That's part of an MTE (multi-team event) that we're in."

Southern and Western will also be featured in that tournament, according to Powell.

Elon and Samford will feature on the schedule as return legs of home-and-home series.

"I think this non-conference schedule for a first-year coach with the amount of guys that I had to sign, is a bit challenging," Powell said, "but I'm excited. Hopefully those games prepare us for the league, because this league is a grinder."

Beacons' play style

With a summer of work under its belt, Valparaiso's play style is starting to come into focus.

"We're going to play really fast," Powell said. "We're going to do some things similar to what we did at Gonzaga with some minor tweaks of my own."

