Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay enters transfer portal

VALPARAISO — Donovan Clay has played his final game in a Valparaiso uniform.
The star sophomore announced his intentions to put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon in order to reopen his recruitment process.
Clay isn’t the only Valparaiso player departing this offseason as Nick Robinson, Sigurd Lorange and Steven Helm are also currently in the transfer portal.
Attempts to connect with Clay were unsuccessful Wednesday, but he posted a statement on his social media accounts announcing his decision.
“I would first like to thank Coach (Matt) Lottich and the Valpo coaching staff for providing me with the opportunity to play at the collegiate level,” Clay said in his statement. “I truly appreciate the confidence and support you have provided me. I would also like to thank the Valpo community for taking me in and making me feel welcomed throughout my stay at Valpo. Your support has meant so much to me and my family.”
“To my Valpo teammates, thank you for believing in me. We shared many memories and will remain family. I appreciate the hard work and encouragement provided to me by my (Valpo) professors and academic advisors. You all have truly kept me on track and given me the confidence to know I can do what I put my mind to. That being said, I would like to announce that I will be entering the NCAA transfer portal and reopening my recruitment process. I will forever be grateful for your kindness and love throughout my time at Valpo.”
Clay’s departure marks the third straight season that one of Valparaiso’s top scorers has transferred away from the program. Derrik Smits transferred to Butler following the 2018-19 season, and Javon Freeman-Liberty left for DePaul at the end of last season.
Clay logged 911 minutes this season, more than any other player in the Missouri Valley Conference, and he shined on the defensive end of the court with 35 blocks and 5.5 rebounds per game. The sophomore also added 21 steals. Clay struggled offensively throughout the season, as he shot 39.1% from the field and 20.4% on 98 attempts from the 3-point line.
Robinson confirmed earlier this week that he put his name in the transfer portal. The senior opted out of the season in January due to COVID-19 concerns after averaging 9.1 points in eight games off the bench. Helm confirmed that his name was in the transfer portal Tuesday night while attempts to reach Lorange have been unsuccessful.
Robinson’s scholarship has already been filled for next season by the incoming freshmen class, but he would’ve been able to return due to the NCAA granting an additional year of eligibility to all basketball players this season. Helm was a walk-on this season. Clay and Lorange’s departures will give Valparaiso two additional scholarships for the 2021-22 season.