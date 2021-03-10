Valparaiso’s Donovan Clay enters transfer portal

VALPARAISO — Donovan Clay has played his final game in a Valparaiso uniform.

The star sophomore announced his intentions to put his name in the transfer portal Wednesday afternoon in order to reopen his recruitment process.

Clay isn’t the only Valparaiso player departing this offseason as Nick Robinson, Sigurd Lorange and Steven Helm are also currently in the transfer portal.

Attempts to connect with Clay were unsuccessful Wednesday, but he posted a statement on his social media accounts announcing his decision.

“I would first like to thank Coach (Matt) Lottich and the Valpo coaching staff for providing me with the opportunity to play at the collegiate level,” Clay said in his statement. “I truly appreciate the confidence and support you have provided me. I would also like to thank the Valpo community for taking me in and making me feel welcomed throughout my stay at Valpo. Your support has meant so much to me and my family.”