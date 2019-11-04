VALPARAISO — Five players transferred out. Three transferred in. Four freshmen joined the fold, three of whom committed during the spring. There were four preseason games in Canada, an exhibition against Cedarville and a closed scrimmage against UIC.
Finally, after that whirlwind of an offseason, Valparaiso is ready to play games that matter. The Crusaders host Toledo at 7 p.m. Tuesday as they open a season characterized by newness. Senior forward John Kiser said he knew the week leading into the game would go by particularly slowly.
“It's kind of interesting and surreal, because just three short years ago I was a freshman and now I'm going into my senior year of basketball,” Kiser said. “We get to test who we are off the bat really, and we'll just be able to see what the season is gonna be like.”
Although much of last year's roster left, Valparaiso still hopes to put the stench of its 15-18 record last season behind it. The Crusaders didn't look like a sub-.500 team over six preseason games, and they'll get a chance to display improvement against one of the Mid-American Conference's top programs.
Toledo has won a combined 48 games the past two seasons, finished 61st in Ken Pomeroy's computer ratings last year and projects as one of the Mid American Conference's top teams again. The Rockets are known for their proficiency from 3-point territory — they shot 37.8% from deep last year and 40.6% two seasons ago, which both ranked in the top 35 of Division I.
Leading scorers Jaelan Sanford and Nate Navigato departed, but junior guard Marreon Jackson (11.7 points per game) and senior center Luke Knapke (10.5 ppg) both averaged double figures in scoring last season.
Knapke in particular could cause headaches, as he stands at 6-foot-11, 245 pounds, but shot 39% from 3 last season.
Valparaiso could be better equipped to defend centers who shoot 3s this season, as big men Mileek McMillan and Ben Krikke are smaller but more mobile than last year's centers, 7-footers Derrik Smits and Jay Sorolla. In exchange, the Crusaders may sacrifice defense in the paint — although coach Matt Lottich hopes McMillan's chronic foul trouble is a thing of the past.
“I think No. 1, (McMillan) is in great shape,” Lottich said. “A lot of Mileek's foul trouble was because I think he was out of shape at times. I think he's in premium, tip-top shape right now. He's long, he's quick, he's athletic, he's strong.”
Toledo ranks 82nd in Pomeroy's preseason rankings, the second highest of any team on Valpo's schedule behind Arkansas. The Crusaders have repeated all offseason how much their chemistry has improved from last season, and Toledo will provide an early test for how that translates to the court.
But despite the level of competition, Lottich expressed confidence in his team. Valparaiso likely can't get away with a mediocre performance and still win, but Lottich said the Crusaders will be a tough out for Toledo.
“I think they'll have to play great too,” Lottich said.
“PROGRESSING NICELY” WATCH
Freshman point guard Sigurd Lorange missed Valpo's scrimmage against UIC with an ankle injury, and his status for Tuesday is unclear. Lottich said Lorange was shooting around without an obvious limp on Oct. 28 but didn't say whether the Norwegian guard would play against Toledo.
McMillan sat out the exhibition win over Cedarville University on Oct. 19 as part of his two-game suspension for a first violation of Valparaiso's Student-Athlete Code of Conduct. McMillan and former Crusader Micah Bradford were arrested in April on marijuana charges.
Lottich declined to say when McMillan will serve the second game of his suspension.