Valparaiso’s season ends abruptly after program cut in the fall

“What Michael did for me was just spectacular,” Daugherty said. “I have to admit that I was kind of basking in the glory of all of it that night. It’s something that I’ll always treasure.”

The Crusaders continued their trip with a pair of wins over Abilene Christian and Prairie View A&M before playing what turned out to be their program finale against No. 12 Texas A&M on March 8. Their season came to an end with the announcement from the NCAA several days later.

“It’s taken a while for things to settle in, and I don’t even know if that has completely happened yet,” Valparaiso senior Brandon Ancona said. “No one expected this. Even when March Madness was stopped, we still had that false hope that we could somehow continue our season.”

Ancona was named the Summit League Player of the Year last season, and the senior was quickly rising up the charts as one of Valparaiso’s best singles players in program history. With his senior year cut short, Ancona is hoping to officially hear that the NCAA will grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes who have seen their careers end abruptly. The one problem is that even if the NCAA grants spring athletes an additional year, Ancona would have to find a new school to play for as the Valparaiso men’s tennis program is done after this season.