Valparaiso’s season ends abruptly after program cut in the fall

Jim Daugherty knew that regardless of the decisions being made above his head, the Valparaiso men’s tennis team would have at least have one final season together.
When Valparaiso announced in mid-November that it was cutting the men’s soccer and men’s tennis programs at the end of the 2019-20 season, Daugherty, Valparaiso’s longtime coach, took solace in the fact his senior-laden roster would get more chance to compete for a trip to the NCAA tournament.
That opportunity was stripped away last week when the NCAA and the Summit League shut down spring competition due to concerns surrounding COVID-19. Daugherty is now left with an early retirement he didn’t want and his seniors are left with an uncertain future.
“I’m trying to digest it all and I almost felt nauseated as I was doing it,” Daugherty said. “I always try to take a positive spin on everything, but this is hard.”
If there’s one positive to the way the season abruptly ended for the Crusaders (6-7), it's that they were able to spend time together on their annual spring break trip. This season the team went to Texas as part of a trip that was coordinated by former Valparaiso tennis player and coach Michael Woodson. Woodson, the son of former Valparaiso baseball coach Tracy Woodson, is now the associate head coach at Baylor. The two programs met in Waco on March 4 with Woodson paying tribute to Daugherty before the match. Players from both teams wore shirts dedicated to Daugherty, and the accomplishments of his 35 years with the Crusaders were announced to the crowd.
“What Michael did for me was just spectacular,” Daugherty said. “I have to admit that I was kind of basking in the glory of all of it that night. It’s something that I’ll always treasure.”
The Crusaders continued their trip with a pair of wins over Abilene Christian and Prairie View A&M before playing what turned out to be their program finale against No. 12 Texas A&M on March 8. Their season came to an end with the announcement from the NCAA several days later.
“It’s taken a while for things to settle in, and I don’t even know if that has completely happened yet,” Valparaiso senior Brandon Ancona said. “No one expected this. Even when March Madness was stopped, we still had that false hope that we could somehow continue our season.”
Ancona was named the Summit League Player of the Year last season, and the senior was quickly rising up the charts as one of Valparaiso’s best singles players in program history. With his senior year cut short, Ancona is hoping to officially hear that the NCAA will grant an additional year of eligibility to spring sport athletes who have seen their careers end abruptly. The one problem is that even if the NCAA grants spring athletes an additional year, Ancona would have to find a new school to play for as the Valparaiso men’s tennis program is done after this season.
“It would be so much easier if I could just come back,” Ancona said. “Most of our guys will probably end their careers like this. I’ll possibly look into getting my Masters or some type of graduate program. I have no idea right now. Just a lot to think about.”
Valparaiso fifth-year senior Brian Pecyna will go down in the record books as recording the final victory in program history. Pecyna was credited with a victory against Texas A&M’s Barnaby Smith after the No. 111-ranked player in the country had to retire midway through their match. Pecyna is finishing his Masters in business administration at Valparaiso this year and is content on wrapping up his career.
“When you’re on a team and you share that experience of working toward a goal, it gives me a lot of brothers that will be part of my life forever,” Pecyna said. “That will never change. It was amazing being able to play for Coach Daugherty and to have him lead the program for the last 35 years. That has kept everyone together. I had an amazing opportunity to play for a great school and to play with a great group of guys throughout my career.”
