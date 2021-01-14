Valparaiso schedules game against DePaul, Javon Freeman-Liberty

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso will play its third game in a month's time on Saturday.
Its series against Southern Illinois for this weekend was postponed due to positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel within the Salukis program. Instead, the Crusaders will play DePaul at 3 p.m. Saturday on FS1, the program announced Thursday.
It's the first meeting of the two programs since Feb. 13, 1980, when DePaul won in Valparaiso 95-71. The Blue Demons (1-4) have won seven straight contests in the series and hold a 16-8 record against Valparaiso, which last beat DePaul 65-57 on Jan. 15, 1944.
The Crusaders (3-7) will see a familiar face in Javon Freeman-Liberty. The junior transferred to DePaul in the offseason after testing the NBA Draft process. He was named All-Missouri Valley Conference First Team in 2019-20 after averaging 19.0 points, 6.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.2 steals per game in 33 regular-season contests.
Freeman-Liberty was recently recognized by DePaul for scoring his 1,000th career point. He scored 992 points in his two seasons at Valparaiso. This season he's averaging a team bests in points (14.2 per game), rebounds (5.6) and steals (1.8), and is second in assists with 17.
It's the first time Valparaiso will meet a former Crusader who transferred away since beating Illinois-Chicago and Jay Harris twice in 2015. Harris was at Valpo from 2010-12 before transferring to Wagner and Illinois-Chicago.
In MVC play, the Crusaders had their series with Southern Illinois rescheduled for Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 in Carbondale, the conference announced Thursday. The first game can be streamed on ESPN3 and the second will air on Marquee Sports Network. Game times haven't been finalized.
Southern Illinois' women's program also has positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel, the league announced. Valparaiso's series against the Salukis scheduled for Jan. 22-23 has been postponed until Feb. 27-28.