Valparaiso schedules game against DePaul, Javon Freeman-Liberty

Freeman-Liberty was recently recognized by DePaul for scoring his 1,000th career point. He scored 992 points in his two seasons at Valparaiso. This season he's averaging a team bests in points (14.2 per game), rebounds (5.6) and steals (1.8), and is second in assists with 17.

It's the first time Valparaiso will meet a former Crusader who transferred away since beating Illinois-Chicago and Jay Harris twice in 2015. Harris was at Valpo from 2010-12 before transferring to Wagner and Illinois-Chicago.

In MVC play, the Crusaders had their series with Southern Illinois rescheduled for Feb. 20 and Feb. 21 in Carbondale, the conference announced Thursday. The first game can be streamed on ESPN3 and the second will air on Marquee Sports Network. Game times haven't been finalized.

Southern Illinois' women's program also has positive COVID-19 test results among Tier I personnel, the league announced. Valparaiso's series against the Salukis scheduled for Jan. 22-23 has been postponed until Feb. 27-28.

Gallery: The top 10 Valpo men's basketball players of the 2010s

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.