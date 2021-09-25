Valparaiso secures first win with circus game-winning TD catch

COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Beacons open PFL with win: Ben Nimz found Jordan Bingham 30 yards downfield for the game-winning touchdown against Drake. On fourth-and-10, Nimz had a clean pocket and fired to Bingham, who tipped the pass with his right hand to himself in traffic. He secured the catch with 1:05 left and the extra point led to the eventual 24-21 final. But the Beacons (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer Football League) needed Austin Martins to block a field goal to secure the victory and first win of the season.
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL
Valpo's Cookerly nears MVC record: One night after setting a Valparaiso record for digs, Rylee Cookerly moved closer to the Missouri Valley Conference record. The fifth-year libero had 14 digs in Saturday's loss at Missouri State to bring her four behind Courtney Pence for the league record. On Friday, Cookerly secured the Beacons' career record. Valparaiso (10-3, 1-1 MVC) will play its first match at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday.
PRO FOOTBALL
Dolphins' Brissett to start vs. Colts: Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was placed on injured reserve by the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, meaning he will miss at least three games before he can return from fractured ribs. Tagovailoa had already been ruled out for Sunday’s game at Las Vegas, with Jacoby Brissett set to start for the Dolphins and Reid Sinnett getting promoted from the practice squad in order to serve as the backup. Tagovailoa will also miss games on Oct. 3 against Indianapolis and Oct. 10 against Tampa Bay, at minimum. The earliest he could return is an Oct. 17 game in London against Jacksonville.
Watt out against Bengals: Pittsburgh Steelers star outside linebacker T.J. Watt won't play against Cincinnati after all. The team has downgraded Watt to out for Sunday's visit from Cincinnati (1-1). Watt, who is dealing with a groin injury, was listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.