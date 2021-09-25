Valparaiso secures first win with circus game-winning TD catch

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Beacons open PFL with win: Ben Nimz found Jordan Bingham 30 yards downfield for the game-winning touchdown against Drake. On fourth-and-10, Nimz had a clean pocket and fired to Bingham, who tipped the pass with his right hand to himself in traffic. He secured the catch with 1:05 left and the extra point led to the eventual 24-21 final. But the Beacons (1-3, 1-1 Pioneer Football League) needed Austin Martins to block a field goal to secure the victory and first win of the season.

WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valpo's Cookerly nears MVC record: One night after setting a Valparaiso record for digs, Rylee Cookerly moved closer to the Missouri Valley Conference record. The fifth-year libero had 14 digs in Saturday's loss at Missouri State to bring her four behind Courtney Pence for the league record. On Friday, Cookerly secured the Beacons' career record. Valparaiso (10-3, 1-1 MVC) will play its first match at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday.

PRO FOOTBALL