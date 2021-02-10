Valparaiso senior Ella Ellenson learned game from parents and older brothers

VALPARAISO — Holly Ellenson is so used to the drive from Rice Lake, Wisconsin, to Valparaiso that the only intrigue comes from whether or not she can make the one-way trip in under seven hours.
The mother of Valparaiso senior Ella Ellenson has made the trip more times than she can count, and she’s often joined by her husband, John, and three sons, Elwood, Wally and Henry.
Ella’s career at Valparaiso has been marked by overcoming obstacles. From a coaching change, to seeing all of her classmates transfer, to dealing with COVID-19 protocols, the one constant that has remained has been her family in the stands.
“I love having my family here,” Ella said. “I’ve always had that support since the beginning. With this being a COVID year, they haven’t been able to get to as many games as possible with some of the midweek stuff, but they are here whenever they can be.”
Holly played college basketball at Wisconsin-Eau Claire and John played at Marquette before transferring to Wisconsin. All four of their kids have also played in college. Elwood played basketball and ran track at Valley City State, while Wally started his career at Minnesota before transferring to Marquette, where he was later joined by Henry. Henry lasted one year at Marquette before moving on to the NBA, where he has played with the Pistons, Knicks and Nets. He began his season in the NBA G-League Bubble with the Raptors on Wednesday night.
“Our kids are all really close in age, and they kept reaching these milestones together,” Holly said. “Getting their license or confirmation or playing in school and making it to college. They’ve all persevered. We see that with Ella. She’s the only one left from her class. Henry is the only one who didn’t deal with a coaching change in college. All of our kids have learned how to adapt.”
Ella came to Valparaiso in the fall of 2017 along with freshmen Bryce Blood, Nicole Johanson, Nicole Konieczny and Taylor Richards. Tracey Dorow, the coach that recruited Ellenson to Valpo, was gone by the end of the year. Blood didn’t make it through her sophomore year and Johnason was gone several months later. Konieczny and Richards both suffered career-altering injuries and have both since left the program.
Ella started 29 games under new coach Mary Evans as a sophomore and then spent last season coming off the bench as a key rotation player.
“The biggest thing that Ella brings is her consistency and her work ethic,” Evans said. “She’s a ball player that comes in and does her work. She could play 30 minutes a game or 10 minutes a game and her energy and enthusiasm is always the same. She’s a great teammate.”
Ella learned that approach while battling her older brothers around the family hoop. While her older brothers watched out for her when everyone was growing up, there was also a healthy level of competition once everyone was on the basketball court. Given that her brothers were older and taller, Ella had to adapt to their games. That meant altering her shot to have a higher release point, an unorthodox looking approach that will make the opposition do a double take. Unorthodox or not, her shots go in. The senior is leading the team by shooting 93% from the free-throw line this year and she shot 42.2% from the 3-point line last season.
“I know that I have a weird shot,” Ella said. “In photos it looks hilarious. No one has really tired to change it. It’s always been like that.”
Ella has started all 16 games for the Crusaders this season, and she’s done that while balancing student teaching at Portage High School. Working as a physical education teacher, Ella has found a love of working with children that has her examining her path going forward. The NCAA has granted an additional year of eligibility to all college basketball players this season, and she could choose to return to Valparaiso next season or she could choose to enroll in graduate school elsewhere.
“Teaching at Portage has been great,” Ella said. “If I don’t continue to play basketball, I’m looking forward to working with kids. It’s fun going into work and they bring so much energy. I have fun every day and I’m excited for whatever the future holds.”