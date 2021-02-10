Valparaiso senior Ella Ellenson learned game from parents and older brothers

“Our kids are all really close in age, and they kept reaching these milestones together,” Holly said. “Getting their license or confirmation or playing in school and making it to college. They’ve all persevered. We see that with Ella. She’s the only one left from her class. Henry is the only one who didn’t deal with a coaching change in college. All of our kids have learned how to adapt.”

Ella came to Valparaiso in the fall of 2017 along with freshmen Bryce Blood, Nicole Johanson, Nicole Konieczny and Taylor Richards. Tracey Dorow, the coach that recruited Ellenson to Valpo, was gone by the end of the year. Blood didn’t make it through her sophomore year and Johnason was gone several months later. Konieczny and Richards both suffered career-altering injuries and have both since left the program.

Ella started 29 games under new coach Mary Evans as a sophomore and then spent last season coming off the bench as a key rotation player.

“The biggest thing that Ella brings is her consistency and her work ethic,” Evans said. “She’s a ball player that comes in and does her work. She could play 30 minutes a game or 10 minutes a game and her energy and enthusiasm is always the same. She’s a great teammate.”