Valparaiso senior shining while playing with her sister

It’s been easy for Bulmahn to take on a leadership role with her younger teammates, in large part because one of those teammates is freshman setter and younger sister Victoria Bulmahn. Victoria leads Valparaiso (11-9) with 835 assists this season and many of them have gone to her older sister.

“This year has been so much fun,” Victoria said. “We played one year together in high school and I remember crying when our season was over because I thought we’d never get to play together again. It’s been amazing to have this opportunity to play together one more time.”

While the NCAA has granted all athletes an additional year of eligibility this year, Bulmahn won’t be taking it with Valparaiso next year. The management major is looking to study interior design in graduate school and Valparaiso doesn’t offer the program, so Bulmahn will be transferring elsewhere for her final year of eligibility next season.

“It’s really bittersweet,” Bulmahn said. “I’d absolutely love to be back here next year, but I’m going to go after my degree. I love this team and everything about it.”