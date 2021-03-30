 Skip to main content
Valparaiso senior shining while playing with her sister
WOMEN'S VOLLEYBALL

Valparaiso senior shining while playing with her sister

  • Updated
Valparaiso senior Jaclyn Bulmahn

Valparaiso senior Jaclyn Bulmahn, left, has 244 kills in 20 matches.this season,

 Provided by Tarek Aoun

VALPARAISO — All Jaclyn Bulmahn needed was an opportunity.

After spending the first two years of her career coming off the bench, the Valparaiso outside hitter grew into her own last season. As a senior, Bulmahn has exploded, leading the team with 244 kills in 20 matches.

The McCordsville native is averaging 3.05 kills per set, nearly a full kill above her average last season.

“The big thing is that I understand what my role is,” Buhlman said. “I’m going to go in and get kills. That’s what I focused on in the offseason. Whatever is happening, it’s my job to get kills. There’s no other thinking about it.”

Valparaiso coach Carin Avery has seen plenty of talented outside hitters during her tenure leading the Valparaiso volleyball program and Buhlman stood out to her immediately. The only problem is that when Buhlman arrived on campus in the fall of 2017, she was stuck behind stellar upperclassmen Katherine Carlson and Allison Ketcham.

“From day one, Jaclyn has just been an amazing person,” Avery said. “She’s been an amazing teammate, an extremely hard worker and she’s everything you want in a teammate. She sat under two amazing outside hitters for two years and then when it was her time, she came in and did an amazing job. Coming to her senior year, she’s done a great job leading and she really has bloomed this year.”

It’s been easy for Bulmahn to take on a leadership role with her younger teammates, in large part because one of those teammates is freshman setter and younger sister Victoria Bulmahn. Victoria leads Valparaiso (11-9) with 835 assists this season and many of them have gone to her older sister.

“This year has been so much fun,” Victoria said. “We played one year together in high school and I remember crying when our season was over because I thought we’d never get to play together again. It’s been amazing to have this opportunity to play together one more time.”

While the NCAA has granted all athletes an additional year of eligibility this year, Bulmahn won’t be taking it with Valparaiso next year. The management major is looking to study interior design in graduate school and Valparaiso doesn’t offer the program, so Bulmahn will be transferring elsewhere for her final year of eligibility next season.

“It’s really bittersweet,” Bulmahn said. “I’d absolutely love to be back here next year, but I’m going to go after my degree. I love this team and everything about it.”

Bulmahn’s career with Valparaiso isn’t quite over. Valpo enters this week’s Missouri Valley Conference tournament as the No. 5 seed and will play Bradley at 2 p.m. Thursday in Normal. Valparaiso split a pair of matches with the Braves earlier this month, including a 3-0 sweep on Mar. 7. Should Valpo win, it would likely earn a date with host and top-seeded Illinois State. The teams also split a pair of matches this season, with Valparaiso winning a fifth set 15-2 against the Redbirds on Feb. 22.

“We talked at the beginning of the season that you can’t take any game for granted this year,” Bulmahn said. “We wanted to make the best of this season and this situation. We made the conference tournament and now that we’re here, we think we have a really good chance of going in there and getting a few wins.”

Paul Oren has been a correspondent reporter for The Times since 2005. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, Paul has spent more than 15 years covering Valparaiso basketball.

