Valparaiso shoots season-low against Indiana State

Valpo scored three quick baskets to start the game as Ben Krikke held the early hot hand as he battled against Indiana State star sophomore Jake LaRavia. The pair each scored two baskets and it looked as if Friday’s game would be a high-scoring affair when Sheldon Edwards knocked in a jumper to give Valparaiso an 8-7 lead with 16:25 left in the first half. Then the misses started piling up for Valparaiso and Indiana State sprinted ahead to a 32-9 lead before Clay’s layup with 4:37 remaining before halftime.

“I thought we came out with decent energy to start,” Krikke said. “We let our defense dictate our offense. We didn’t guard particularly well and that starts with me. Quite frankly, I was just soft.”

With each Valparaiso missed shot on one end and each Indiana State make on the other, Valpo started falling into the same pattern that has led the team to a 9-17 record this season.

“When things get tough for us, and I applaud it in some ways, but there’s an idea ‘I can do this, I can get us back on,’ and it just snowballs on us,” Lottich said. “I love the bravado, I love the ‘I can get the team on my back.’ I think their hearts are generally in the right spot, but it’s got to be a collective unit. We’ve done it in bits and pieces. We just haven’t been consistent with it.”