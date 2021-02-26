Valparaiso shoots season-low against Indiana State

VALPARAISO — The misses came from everywhere.
Valparaiso missed from the 3-point line. It missed from the paint and from the free-throw line. Starters came up empty. The reserves followed suit. Seniors and freshmen. For nearly 12 minutes, everyone and everything fell flat for Valpo.
By the time Donovan Clay finally found the bottom of the net, Valparaiso had missed 17 straight shots as Indiana State used a staggering 25-1 run to take control in a 58-43 win at the Athletics-Recreation Center on Friday night.
Valparaiso shot a season-low 29.1% while missing a season-high 39 shots.
“We had an awfully hard time scoring,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “It frustrated us. It’s frustrated us all year.”
Friday’s game held great importance as Valparaiso is aiming to avoid having to play on Thursday night at Arch Madness for the first time since joining the Missouri Valley Conference. Valpo appeared to be on the right side of fortune when Indiana State’s Tyreke Key was held out of the game because of a shoulder injury. Key started all 21 games for the Sycamores coming into the night and he averages a team-high 17.4 points per game.
“I don’t know if possibly Key’s absence, maybe it felt like this was going to be an easy game,” Lottich said. “Obviously, it wasn’t. We’ve got to do a better job.”
Valpo scored three quick baskets to start the game as Ben Krikke held the early hot hand as he battled against Indiana State star sophomore Jake LaRavia. The pair each scored two baskets and it looked as if Friday’s game would be a high-scoring affair when Sheldon Edwards knocked in a jumper to give Valparaiso an 8-7 lead with 16:25 left in the first half. Then the misses started piling up for Valparaiso and Indiana State sprinted ahead to a 32-9 lead before Clay’s layup with 4:37 remaining before halftime.
“I thought we came out with decent energy to start,” Krikke said. “We let our defense dictate our offense. We didn’t guard particularly well and that starts with me. Quite frankly, I was just soft.”
With each Valparaiso missed shot on one end and each Indiana State make on the other, Valpo started falling into the same pattern that has led the team to a 9-17 record this season.
“When things get tough for us, and I applaud it in some ways, but there’s an idea ‘I can do this, I can get us back on,’ and it just snowballs on us,” Lottich said. “I love the bravado, I love the ‘I can get the team on my back.’ I think their hearts are generally in the right spot, but it’s got to be a collective unit. We’ve done it in bits and pieces. We just haven’t been consistent with it.”
Krikke and Clay each led Valparaiso with 11 points each while LaRavia had 22 points and 14 rebounds for the Sycamores (14-8, 11-6), who locked up the No. 4 seed in next week’s conference tournament.
Despite being 6-11 in Valley action, Valparaiso can still finish as high as the No. 5 seed with a win and an Evansville loss to Missouri State. With 32 scenarios remaining, Valparaiso could still end up playing on Thursday night by finishing lower than sixth.
“Our record might not be as good as we would like or as good in the Valley as it has been, but the reality is we’re playing for something that no Valpo team in the Valley has ever done,” Lottich said. “We can continue to finish higher in the standings than we’ve ever done and that’s been the challenge to our guys.”