Races remember 9/11: On Sept. 9 and 10, Indiana Dune National Park's West Beach will be the site of nationally broadcast obstacle course races meant to recognize the events of Sept. 11, 2001. A 5k and 10k will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and a dog obstacle race held the Saturday prior at 8 a.m. The races are part of Leon's America's Race Series, including Leon's Triathlon which was held on June 4. The course will be lined with hundreds on American flags to honor what event organizer Leon Wolek calls, "the most patriotic event in America that just happens to have an obstacle course." Wolek has been impressed with the support so far with indivuals and teams registering. The weekend will kick off with a VIP reception on Thursday, Sept. 7. For more information on registration, visit www.leonstriathlon.com.