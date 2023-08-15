Races remember 9/11: On Sept. 9 and 10, Indiana Dune National Park's West Beach will be the site of nationally broadcast obstacle course races meant to recognize the events of Sept. 11, 2001. A 5k and 10k will be held on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 10 a.m. and a dog obstacle race held the Saturday prior at 8 a.m. The races are part of Leon's America's Race Series, including Leon's Triathlon which was held on June 4. The course will be lined with hundreds on American flags to honor what event organizer Leon Wolek calls, "the most patriotic event in America that just happens to have an obstacle course." Wolek has been impressed with the support so far with indivuals and teams registering. The weekend will kick off with a VIP reception on Thursday, Sept. 7. For more information on registration, visit www.leonstriathlon.com.
Valpo picked second in MVC: After winning the Missouri Valley Conference regular season for the first time in program history, conference head coaches have picked the Beacons to finish second in the conference in 2023. Three Valpo players received First Team All-Valley preseason nods as well. Nikki Coryell, Lindsey DuSatko and Nicole Norfolk represent the Beacons on the first team. Missouri State, last season's MVC Tournament champion earned the top spot in the preseason coaches poll. Valparaiso picked up one first place vote.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Beacons add Sciarroni: Valparaiso announced the addition of walk on Anthony Sciarroni for the 2023-24 season. Scriarroni previously played for the Beacons football team, spending three seasons in the Brown and Gold. After helping the women's program last season as a practice player, Sciarroni approached men's assistant Pat Baldwin about walking on to the team.