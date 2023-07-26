Valpo announces schedule: Coming off a Missouri Valley Conference regular season title in 2022, the Beacons are hoping for more of the same. On Friday, Valparaiso learned its path to that goal with the announcement of its 2023 schedule. The Beacons will start the season with a pair of exhibitions against Oakland on Aug. 6 and Notre Dame on Aug. 12 before its first regular season matchup against Eastern Illinois on Aug. 17. Valparaiso will face a pair of Power 5 teams in Purdue and Kentucky on Aug. 24 and 27 respectively. The Beacons conference schedule gets underway on Sept. 21 on the road against Evansville. The MVC Tournament is slated to start on Oct. 26.