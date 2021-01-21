Valparaiso suffers worst loss in 25 years

VALPARAISO — Valparaiso’s defining moment of its first three years in the Missouri Valley Conference came last March when the Crusaders knocked off Loyola on their way to the Arch Madness title game.
How long ago that feels.
The two conference rivals met again on Wednesday night and the Ramblers delivered one of Valparaiso’s worst losses in program history with a 75-39 rout at the Athletics-Recreation Center.
“Our reality right now is we’re not a very good team,” Valparaiso coach Matt Lottich said. “We’ve got to be honest with ourselves. Everyone has to look at themselves in the mirror. We have a choice and my choice is to show up early tomorrow and get back to work. It’s the only choice we have.”
Wednesday’s game will go down in Valparaiso history for all the wrong reasons. The 36-point defeat marked the worst loss of Lottich’s tenure as well as Valparaiso’s time in the Valley. It was the worst loss for the Crusaders since falling 90-51 to Arizona in the 1996 NCAA tournament and their least amount of points scored in a game since losing 65-38 to Michigan State in the 2000 NCAA tournament.
The game also marked Valparaiso’s worst home loss of the Division I era, with Wednesday’s game being the worst home loss since falling 62-26 to Notre Dame on Dec. 4, 1939. Valparaiso’s 39 points were the least amount scored at home since the Crusaders beat Green Bay 35-33 on Jan. 21, 1984, and the least amount scored in a home loss since falling 62-38 to Loyola on Feb. 18, 1949.
“We got our butt kicked,” Lottich said. “There’s no denying that. We got out-executed. We didn’t play well.”
Daniel Sackey scored on Valparaiso’s opening possession from the same spot on the floor where Eron Gordon scored his game-winning layup to knock the Ramblers out of the Arch Madness quarterfinals last March. Loyola responded by scoring the next five points and never trailed for the rest of the game. Cameron Krutwig scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first half and the Ramblers coasted into the locker room with a 37-16 advantage.
“For the first 10 minutes of the game I thought that we executed well, but then we had a stretch over the next nine minutes where we maybe scored two points,” Lottich said.
The Crusaders (3-9, 0-3) never got the lead under 20 points in the second half. Loyola continued to assert its will, ripping off a 15-2 run to push the lead to 33 points midway through the half. Eron Gordon scored Valparaiso’s last seven points of the game and led the Crusaders with 14 points and five rebounds.
“We’re not a good team right now,” Gordon said. “It’s obvious. We’re just not executing. We’re getting beat on back doors. We’re turning the ball over way too much.”
After losing five straight games for the first time since the 2017-18 season, the Crusaders will go on the road in conference play for the first time this weekend when they travel to Illinois State for a pair of games. Valparaiso is the lone team in the Valley without a conference win.
“This was not an easy game for us, but it’s one game,” Lottich said. “We have to get back to the drawing board and that starts tomorrow. We have another chance this weekend.”