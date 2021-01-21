Valparaiso suffers worst loss in 25 years

“We got our butt kicked,” Lottich said. “There’s no denying that. We got out-executed. We didn’t play well.”

Daniel Sackey scored on Valparaiso’s opening possession from the same spot on the floor where Eron Gordon scored his game-winning layup to knock the Ramblers out of the Arch Madness quarterfinals last March. Loyola responded by scoring the next five points and never trailed for the rest of the game. Cameron Krutwig scored 12 of his game-high 15 points in the first half and the Ramblers coasted into the locker room with a 37-16 advantage.

“For the first 10 minutes of the game I thought that we executed well, but then we had a stretch over the next nine minutes where we maybe scored two points,” Lottich said.

The Crusaders (3-9, 0-3) never got the lead under 20 points in the second half. Loyola continued to assert its will, ripping off a 15-2 run to push the lead to 33 points midway through the half. Eron Gordon scored Valparaiso’s last seven points of the game and led the Crusaders with 14 points and five rebounds.

“We’re not a good team right now,” Gordon said. “It’s obvious. We’re just not executing. We’re getting beat on back doors. We’re turning the ball over way too much.”